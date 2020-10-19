This is part of preparations towards the 2020/2021 football season.

Clubs are advised to submit to the GFA Secretariat, name of their safety and security officer, his/her contact, E-mail address and official club email by close of business, Friday, October 23, 2020.

The 18 Premier League clubs are also free to contact the secretary to the safety and security committee on 0542073692 or email: julius.emunah@ghanafa.org for any further assistance.

Credit: Ghanafa.org