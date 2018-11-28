Ghana breaking_news

Police caught on Marina Mall CCTV stealing phoneAn offcial report has been lodged at the Airport Police Station accompanied by the CCTV footage showing the full face of the policeman.
President Akufo-Addo relieves Energy Minister of his positionPresident Akufo-Addo has relieved the energy minister, Boakye Agyarko of his duties Monday, August 6.
Gov't to meet Ghana Medical Association over impending strikeThe doctors threatened an indefinite strike, effective Monday, 6 August 2018, until a list of their demands are met by government.
Africa's longest serving FA boss in trouble after President of the country ordered his arrestAkufo-Addo directs arrest of GFA Chair over fraud
Six Kwabenya cell breakers freedAccording to the judge, Aboagye Tandor, the state prosecution failed to prove the charges leveled against them.
No death as truck slams into 10 cars on the Dzorwulu N1Accident involving over 10 cars on the Dzorwulu road in Accra as no deaths are recorded.
Former NDC official sentenced to 6-yrs in prison, Assibit gets 12-yrsAbuga was convicted on 2 counts of abetted crime of defrauding by false pretence.
Ethiopian prime minister submits resignation: State mediaHailemariam Desalegn resigns.
Jacob Zuma resigns as South Africa's presidentSouth Africa's embattled President Jacob Zuma has resigned his office with immediate effect.
NPP stalwart Appiah Menka diesMr Menka, who was a private legal practitioner and a businessman was famously known for producing the Appino soap.
Students of Klo-Agogo SHS share dining hall with goatsStudents of Students of Klo-Agogo share the school's dining hall with goats and fowls.
Ebony Reigns dies in gory car accidentReports reaching Pulse.com.gh have it that sensational Ghanaian dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns has died.
Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatThe Deputy Speaker of Turkey’s Parliament, Yasar Tuzun, has stated that about five FETO schools are currently active in Ghana.
Dr. Bawumia returns home to rousing welcome at the airportVice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia touched down in the country Thursday at around 8:00PM.
Police shoot 3 criminals dead at WeijaAt a news conference in Accra, DCOP G. Alex Mensah said the criminals tried to snatch a police vehicle that was on patrol duties at Gbawe, Bortianor, Kokrobite and Kasoa on Thursday when they were gunned down.
‘Shoot them!’ – Deputy Speaker prescribes firing squad for illegal minersJoe Osei Owusu believes the law is not dealing with illegal miners as rigorously as it should.
DVLA, EPA, 11 others to be taken off Gov’t payrollThe DVLA, EPA and 11 other state institutions are set to be weaned off government payroll.
Ghana risks importing water by 2020Water shortages have hit some communities across the country in recent weeks.
This is when Dr. Bawumia will finally return to GhanaThe Vice-President has been on medical leave in the UK since January 19, but his return date has now been revealed.
Police arrest 2 escapees and 3 accomplices in connection with Kwabenya jailbreakThe Police say they have managed to arrest two of the suspects who escaped from the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters, along with three of their accomplices.