Ghanaian app developers can compete globally - kwame Antwi-Frempong

He said, “We often find MODERATELY priced, high-quality services in India, Bangladesh, Iran and other places in Asia…. than Ghana.” He lamented on how the lack of affordable pricing is driving away big clients. He shared his personal experience regarding this matter based on his numerous experiences working with Ghanaian website and app developers.

He also talked about the deplorable nature of Ghanaian website and app developers’ customer services.

In the same post, he indicated, “I will give you an example! It took us about 3 weeks to get a guy we hired from Ghana to update our website. Initially, he told us, he was at a funeral. Later, he told us he was somewhere with no internet. Then he told us, ``There was no electricity for about 3 days.” He added that he has never faced these excuses from working with Asian developers.

He indicated that, Ghanaian app developers have the potential to compete with Indian developers if they develop the right approach to businesses.

He stated another example, “I was recently working with a company based in Ghana but managed by someone in the USA. We contracted the services of a young Website and App developer. He had done some work for us in the past. However, after he got the second contract, he disappeared for about two months. Emails, Text messages, calls, etc were all received, but he didn’t respond to even one of them! Not ONE!”

“I have encountered many great Ghanaian App developers. Very efficient young people. But from my experience, something always happens along the way. I can give numerous examples”.

In a response to one comment, he said “this isn’t empty criticism, I am really trying to find ways of improving the relationship between the demand and the supply. The skills and the people who need the skills”.