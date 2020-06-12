Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo has hinted Ghanaians on her engagement with actor Mikki Osei Berko.

The actress, who shared the first post on Instagram was seen in a red dress with Mikki in a black Agbada in a loved-up pose and captioned "Thank God for Grace. I'll soon tell my story. God is good. It pays to wait, let's continue to love one another while we educate ourselves and take our safety measures seriously.

Love you always @dadaboatgh. Watch this space guys. Thanks for all the prayers, love and support."

As if the hint was not enough, she went ahead to again post herself and Mikki in another loved-up post and captioned "I never thought that I would finally settle down with someone within my industry/field, little did I know that pure love lives there. I have never been this happier and secured. My all, my life, my honourable, my everything @dadaboatgh. Love lives here. Love your life and Stay safe guys. Good morning."

Gloria and Mikki

Gloria and Mikki

Aside from her post, we visited Mikki's Instagram and realised he has posted the same photo and captioned "@gloriaosarfo my dream, my love 💓 you turned me around, you keep me safe, you protect me #God sent# I love you always."

We are certain that "God sent" is meant something more and we are happy for the couple.

Gloria and Mikki

Mikki's post

However, some celebrities including Abeiku Santana claim the posts are scenes from upcoming movie.