Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


‘Govt may sell Otabil’s properties to offset Capital Bank debt’

Pastor Mensa Otabil, together with then CEO of the Capital Bank, Ato Essien, have been under scrutiny over their roles in the diversion of a GHS610 million liquidity support from the Bank of Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The government may have to sell Pastor Mensa Otabil’s properties to offset his debt if he is found guilty of expending state money, a financial and banking consultant, Dr. Richmond Akwasi Attuahene, has said.

Pastor Otabil has come under criticism from a section of Ghanaians over his involvement in the collapse of Capital Bank, where he served as Board Chairman.

A detailed investigative report indicates that a GHS610 million liquidity support from the Bank of Ghana to help stabilize Capital bank was diverted into other businesses.

READ ALSO: PwC sues UT Holdings over GHS51m loan from UT Bank

The ICGC founder together with then CEO of the Capital bank, Ato Essien, have since been under scrutiny over their roles in the diversion of the funds, as well as the subsequent collapse of the bank.

Pastor Mensa Otabil play

Pastor Mensa Otabil

 

Dr. Akwasi Attuahene believes if the preacher and the other persons involved are found guilty of expending the tax payer’s money, then the government will have no choice than to sell their properties to offset the debt.

"Though it may take a long legal battle, government is following due processes to retrieve the tax payer’s money," he stated

"The complainant may also look at the criminal aspect of the case and pursue it after helping to retrieve government's cash from the defaulters or possibly end them up in jail," the financial and banking consultant added.

Meanwhile, Pastor Otabil, his church, ICGC, and 13 other shareholders and directors of the now-defunct Capital Bank have been dragged to court over their roles in the collapse of the bank.

They have been sued by Messrs Vish Ashiagbor and Eric Nana Nipah, who both work with accounting and auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

READ ALSO: Otabil, 13 others dragged to court over Capital Bank collapse

The plaintiffs argue that the Capital Bank collapsed as a “direct result” of the defendants’ “misgovernance” and “willful” breaches of banking regulations.

In their writ, the plaintiffs said the listed defendants caused "serious financial loss" to the Capital Bank, which eventually led to its collapse last year and therefore want them held accountable.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Robert Peters, Rogers Ofime release trailer of new movie, 'MakeRoom' Robert Peters, Rogers Ofime release trailer of new movie, 'MakeRoom'
Tech: 10 things in tech you need to know today Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
Politics: Stacey Abrams, the Oprah-endorsed Democratic candidate, hints at a possible runoff against Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor's race Politics Stacey Abrams, the Oprah-endorsed Democratic candidate, hints at a possible runoff against Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor's race
Politics: Democrat Jacky Rosen wins key Nevada Senate seat Politics Democrat Jacky Rosen wins key Nevada Senate seat
8 important things Iretiola Doyle told Pulse about her career 8 important things Iretiola Doyle told Pulse about her career
5 things to know about Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze 5 things to know about Super Eagles new boy Samuel Chukwueze

Recommended Videos

Britian should help Ghana - Asantehene Britian should help Ghana - Asantehene
Music Video: Kwabena Kwabena - Tokro Music Video: Kwabena Kwabena - Tokro
Prince Charles visits Asantehene in Kumasi Prince Charles visits Asantehene in Kumasi



Top Articles

1 Corporate Social Responsibility L’Oreal West Africa embarks on clean-up...bullet
2 Commonwealth Games Visa Scandal 5 scandals that have hit the Ministry...bullet

frontpage

We had plans to take Menzgold international – Nana Appiah Mensah
Kwesi Nyantakyi finally agrees to sell Wa All Stars after FIFA ban
Boeing test pilot Jim Webb gives a thumbs-up from the cockpit of a 737 MAX 7 at Boeing Field, on March 16, 2018 in Seattle, Washington, after completing the plane's first flight. The aircraft is the shortest variant of fuel efficient MAX family.
Finance Boeing is said to be warning its 737 Max customers about erroneous cockpit readings that could make the passenger jet 'aggressively dive'
My husband paid $100,000 to stop screening of Anas video – Nyantakyi’s wife speaks
X
Advertisement