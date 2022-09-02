Historic:NLA storms Fetu Afhye with Godmother money-making machines

Cape Coast was alive when the machines,escorted by a combined team of security personnel, made their way to the Oguaamanhen’sPalace where the Authority’s biggest weekly draw, the National Weekly Lotto will be held live.

Patrons and the general public will also have an exciting opportunity of witnessing the draw being presented by ace Actor Akrobeto, Comedian Kalybos, actress Jessica Williams and the Authority’s presenters, Beryl Adom, Nancy Darkoand Vanessa Essel.

According to the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku, the Authority as part of efforts to dispel the myth about its Game and Draws has initiated what it terms Community Draws.

“Many people believe the falsehood peddled about the draw because they have never witnessed one. In bringing the draw to the people, it helps them appreciate the process from start to finish, realizing there is no manipulation whatsoever”.

Mr. Awuku said the objective is also to educate people on the transparency and integrity of the draw, especially to dismiss the activities offraudsters who purport to give out leaked winning numbers on WhatsApp and Facebook.

In April 2022, NLA electrified Easter revelers in Kwahu-Obomeng with the National Lotto Draw. Some players who publicly declared they had won couldn’t hide their excitement and asked the Authority to hold more community draws.

It was a win-win situation however as NLA also raked in over One million Ghana cedis.

NLA is expecting to have a good show on Saturday 3rd September 2022 at 7:15 pm at the forecourt of the Oguaa Manhene’s Palace for the live draw of the National Weekly Lotto.