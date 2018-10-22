news

According to a 2014 survey of women aged 25-45, over 40 percent have not experienced an orgasm by vaginal penetration.

It makes you think what else are they, or you, missing out if you haven’t had other kinds of orgasm. Well, to put a smile on your face we’ve compiled the four types of orgasms every woman should experience at least once in their lifetime (and how to do them).

1. Clitoral Orgasm

You know the external sweet spot is highly sensitive, thanks to the 8,000 nerve endings that congregate there. And if you’re like most women, it’s the go-to point of stimulation to send you over the edge. But beware, heading straight to the clitoris can give you a less pleasurable orgasm than if your partner touches, caresses, or massages other parts of your genitals before he homes in on that hot spot.

How To Do It: Have your partner make big circles with his fingers that include the shaft, labia, and upper part of the clitoral hood. You can also try having him or her use a fingertip vibrator. The more vocal you are about the speed, intensity, and pressure you prefer, the better the end result will be.

2. The Full Body Orgasm

We all know that “all orgasms are not created equal.” Just because you had one does not always mean that it was good. A full-body orgasm has been known to be felt from your toes and fingertips to the back. It’s the kind of orgasm you want to have and not just need to have because you’re horny.

How To Do It: The key to a full body orgasm is where your energy is focused. Be clear of any issues that may take you away from fully being “in the moment” such as bills, health issues, relationship issues, etc. The best way is to be fully aroused before your partner starts to truly please you.

Notice we say around, not just horny. Set the music, the candles, the visuals–whatever you need to get you in the mood. You also may want to try using a blindfold to heighten your senses and truly get in the mood. Also, as what is sometimes used in tantric sex, when your partner is getting there, slow down, get there again, then slow down. This is a way to build up a wave of emotion and feeling to fully take you over the edge once you get there.

3. The Breast/Nipple Orgasm

According to a study reported on Science of Relationships, “researchers discovered that stimulation of the nipple activated an area of the brain known as the genital sensory cortex. This is the same brain region activated by stimulation of the clitoris, vagina, and cervix. What this means is that women’s brains seem to process nipple and genital stimulation in the same way.”

How To Do It: So, as long as someone isn’t sucking or biting your breast and nipples too hard it IS possible to have an orgasm just like that. For some women, they arouse themselves simply by massaging, rubbing and sucking on their own breasts.

4. The Kissing Orgasm

Ever had a kiss so good that your juices started flowing “down there?” Your lips are packed with closely set nerve endings, classified as a mucocutaneous region of the body similar to the outer vulva, nipples, and clitoris. This means that they have the power to get you aroused.

How To Do It: This type of orgasm requires some time commitment. Slow lip touching and rubbing, tongue rolling, and teasing are all part of building up your arousal and should, in my opinion, be a part of foreplay all the time, anyway. Achieving orgasm this way requires deep focus, but it can happen.

