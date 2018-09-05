Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot Pulse >

7 nudes photos of Ghanaian actress, Jessica Larny


18+ Jessica Larny redefines nudity in these photos

Be comfortable in your own!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jessica Larny redefines nudity in these photos play

Jessica Larny redefines nudity in these photos

Jessica Larny, a talented actress and entrepreneur who isn’t shy to pose naked in front of the camera on and off the production set.

She is proud of her voluptuous figure and as such flaunts when in sexy bikinis, skin-tight clothes and other times strips down naked to encourage other women to own their body.

Check out some photos below:

READ ALSO: 7 types of vagina and how you can enjoy them

1.

 

#leathre #beauty #gold #momento #bodypaint #ghana

A post shared by Leathre Black (@leathre_odg) on

2.

#glamourmodel #boudoir #beauty #bold #sexy #gorgeous @jessicalarny

A post shared by Leathre Black (@leathre_odg) on

3.

@jessicalarny Shot by @momentogh #glamourmodel #beauty #boudoir

A post shared by Leathre Black (@leathre_odg) on

READ ALSO: 3 things you should do after sex to guarantee reproductive health

4.

5.

@jessicalarny #Confidence #sexy #hot#beauty #africanboudoir #leathre

A post shared by Leathre Black (@leathre_odg) on

6.

7.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Orgasm: Reasons why women fake orgasms Orgasm Reasons why women fake orgasms
Sex tips: Tips to make shower s3x easier and exciting Sex tips Tips to make shower s3x easier and exciting
Bathroom s3x: 6 reasons why you should never have s3x in the bathroom Bathroom s3x 6 reasons why you should never have s3x in the bathroom
Big O facts: 5 interesting facts to know about orgasms Big O facts 5 interesting facts to know about orgasms
Marriage Tips: 5 mind-blowing sex positions for multiple orgasms Marriage Tips 5 mind-blowing sex positions for multiple orgasms
Bedroom matters: 12 ways you can up your s3x game Bedroom matters 12 ways you can up your s3x game

Recommended Videos

Quickies: How to unhook her bra with just your tongue and teeth Quickies How to unhook her bra with just your tongue and teeth
For Couples: What a woman's favorite sex position says about her For Couples What a woman's favorite sex position says about her



Top Articles

1 Nudity Is Sexy Ghanaian girls pose completely nude to sell African beadsbullet
2 Videos Ghanaian actress strips down in tiny thongbullet
3 18+ These nude pregnancy photos of black women are just beautifulbullet
4 Nudity Is Sexy Here are the hottest females celebrities on Instagrambullet
5 Nudity is sexy Popular Ghanaian models who share nudes on Instagrambullet
6 Marriage Tips 5 mind-blowing sex positions for multiple orgasmsbullet
7 Bedroom matters 12 ways you can up your s3x gamebullet
8 Sex Education What I wish I knew about sex and the female bodybullet
9 Just Beautiful Zynnell Zuh strips down for Valentine's daybullet
10 Video Moesha Buduong, Zynnell Zuh, Bibi Bright and...bullet

Related Articles

Sex tips Tips to make shower s3x easier and exciting
Nudity Is Sexy Here are the hottest females celebrities on Instagram
Naked Yoga Lifestyle 3 reasons you need to start practising yoga now
For Couples 3 sexual acts best for a quickie
Efia Odo vs Nina Richie Who holds the sexiest female celebrity title?
Marriage Tips 5 easy ways to have sex last longer in bed
Orgasm Reasons why women fake orgasms

Top Videos

1 Sexual Seduction 9 tips on how to seduce your crush this Christmasbullet
2 For Couples What a woman's favorite sex position says about herbullet
3 Quickies How to unhook her bra with just your tongue and teethbullet

Hot Pulse

Pulse couple
For Couples 3 cozy sex positions for chilly nights
Pulse couple
For Couples 3 great cuddling sex positions for tonight
Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session
18+ Photos Actress Rosemond Brown strips down for new photo-session
Yasmine Esi Kokua Sangari
Beyond Nakedness 10 photos of women promoting art through nudity