Art is beautiful. +18 photos for the art lovers.
The Central University graduate is not shy of stripping naked in front of the camera. She is proud of her voluptuous body and flaunts it to her followers in a form of art.
Jessica is currently the C.E.O of Walk-in Masseuse.
To mention but few, Jessica has stared in BACHELORS, TRUE LIES, STALEMATE, I DO and THE TABLE. She also has stared in a couple of TV series both on TV and YouTube. As a video vixen, she’s worked with Eazzy, DBlack, Edem, and MI.
Check out the photos below:
It's important to remember that you're born naked, and the rest is drag.My inspiration has always been photography's ability to stop time and reveal what the naked eye cannot see. #model#work#art#unapologetic#light#photography#goddess#epidose#night#watch#muse#journey#ancient#look#back#to#the#roots# Piece by @momentogh @leathre_odg
Taking an image, freezing a moment, reveals how rich reality truly is.#emo#4oCd## Is not the month of love but will still serve you with these red petals #work#vogue#red#long#art#petals#skin#hair#makeup#momento#materpiece#browns#skin# Master Piece: @momentogh @leathre_odg