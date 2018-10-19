Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Ghanaian actress, Jessica Larny shares naked photos on Instagram

Art is beautiful. +18 photos for the art lovers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ghanaian actress, Jessica Larny play

Ghanaian actress, Jessica Larny

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Ghanaian actress and model, Jessica Larny is on the path of becoming one of the best nudists in Ghana.

The Central University graduate is not shy of stripping naked in front of the camera. She is proud of her voluptuous body and flaunts it to her followers in a form of art.

Jessica is currently the C.E.O of Walk-in Masseuse.

To mention but few, Jessica has stared in BACHELORS, TRUE LIES, STALEMATE, I DO and  THE TABLE. She also has stared in a couple of TV series both on TV and YouTube. As a video vixen, she’s worked with Eazzy, DBlack, Edem, and MI.

READ ALSO: Jessica Larny redefines nudity in these photos

Check out the photos below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

G spot: Here's all you need to know about the G spot G spot Here's all you need to know about the G spot
Women's health: 4 common types of sexual disorders in women Women's health 4 common types of sexual disorders in women
18+: Jessica Larny redefines nudity in these photos 18+ Jessica Larny redefines nudity in these photos
Orgasm: Reasons why women fake orgasms Orgasm Reasons why women fake orgasms
Sex tips: Tips to make shower s3x easier and exciting Sex tips Tips to make shower s3x easier and exciting
Bathroom s3x: 6 reasons why you should never have s3x in the bathroom Bathroom s3x 6 reasons why you should never have s3x in the bathroom

Recommended Videos

Quickies: How to unhook her bra with just your tongue and teeth Quickies How to unhook her bra with just your tongue and teeth
For Couples: What a woman's favorite sex position says about her For Couples What a woman's favorite sex position says about her



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian actress, Jessica Larny shares naked photos on Instagrambullet
2 Sex Education What I wish I knew about sex and the female bodybullet
3 18+ Jessica Larny redefines nudity in these photosbullet
4 Bathroom s3x 6 reasons why you should never have s3x in the bathroombullet
5 Butt Showing Competition Ebony vs Zodwa Libram: Who would you...bullet
6 Video Moesha Buduong, Zynnell Zuh, Bibi Bright and others...bullet
7 Marriage Tips 5 mind-blowing sex positions for multiple orgasmsbullet
8 G spot Here's all you need to know about the G spotbullet
9 Women's health 4 common types of sexual disorders in womenbullet
10 Just Beautiful Zynnell Zuh strips down for Valentine's daybullet

Related Articles

Sex tips Tips to make shower s3x easier and exciting
Orgasm Reasons why women fake orgasms
Bathroom s3x 6 reasons why you should never have s3x in the bathroom
G spot Here's all you need to know about the G spot
18+ Jessica Larny redefines nudity in these photos
Women's health 4 common types of sexual disorders in women

Top Videos

1 For Couples What a woman's favorite sex position says about herbullet

Hot Pulse

Big O facts 5 interesting facts to know about orgasms
Bedroom matters 12 ways you can up your s3x game
Pulse couple
For Couples 3 cozy sex positions for chilly nights
Pulse couple
For Couples 3 great cuddling sex positions for tonight
X
Advertisement