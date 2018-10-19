Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Ghanaian actress and model, Jessica Larny is on the path of becoming one of the best nudists in Ghana.

The Central University graduate is not shy of stripping naked in front of the camera. She is proud of her voluptuous body and flaunts it to her followers in a form of art.

Jessica is currently the C.E.O of Walk-in Masseuse.

To mention but few, Jessica has stared in BACHELORS, TRUE LIES, STALEMATE, I DO and THE TABLE. She also has stared in a couple of TV series both on TV and YouTube. As a video vixen, she’s worked with Eazzy, DBlack, Edem, and MI.

Check out the photos below: