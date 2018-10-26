I enjoy being licked - Mzbel adds to love for anal sex

news

Ghanaian musician cum radio host, Mzbel is obvious not a 16-year-old as she continues to give her audience candid opinions about some sex-related topics that even some counselors are shy to talk about.

From anal sex to oral sex, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly called Mzbel is not shy to talk about it on her radio show, Odo Nsor.

Last week, the controversial singer revealed that ,her first experience with that kind of anal sex was extremely painful because her butt hole was very small. She also experienced the same pain during her second and third time with her partner but enjoyed the subsequent ones.

In a short video circulating online, Mzbel shared her view on licking during sex and how she enjoys it.

Watch the video below: