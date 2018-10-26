Pulse.com.gh logo
I enjoy being licked - Mzbel adds to love for anal sex

Ghanaian musician, Mzbel says she really enjoys being licked on a live radio show.

play

Ghanaian musician cum radio host, Mzbel is obvious not a 16-year-old  as she continues to give her audience candid opinions about some sex-related topics that even some counselors are shy to talk about.

From anal sex to oral sex, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly called Mzbel is not shy to talk about it on her radio show, Odo Nsor.

Last week, the controversial singer revealed that ,her first experience with that kind of anal sex was extremely painful because her butt hole was very small. She also experienced the same pain during her second and third time with her partner but enjoyed the subsequent ones.

In a short video circulating online, Mzbel shared her view on licking during sex and how she enjoys it.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Adults only! Last night on Odo Nsor... Onua 95.1FM Hello Mzbel, I'm Akosua spintex, a level 400 business student. I'm dating this youngman who takes very good care of me. He has rented two bedroom apartment for me and pays my fees. We have been dating for 3yrs, my boyfriend loves to lick me and i enjoy it. Six months ago when he was licking me, I Felt something cold around my vagina, I lifted my head and noticed he is pouring ice cream in my vagina and licking it. I asked him why he was doing that and he said that is what he feels like doing. Eventhough I wasn't comfortable I kept quite, three days time I saw some fluid from my vagina. I went to the hospital for treatment and it took me more than 2weeks to treat the infection. I told him about what happened to me when he poured the ice cream in my vagina but he never bothered to find out what I went through. Now it has become what he wants to always do when he wants to lick me. Mzbel can you believe now he puts toffes in my vagina. I have to be taken antibiotics to treat the white fluid that keeps dripping from my vagina. Its has started given me odour. I have to bath and wash my vagina frequently. I have spoken to him but he is not ready to change. Mzbel I need your advice

A post shared by H.E. M Z B E L (@mzbeldaily) on

 

