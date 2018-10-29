Joyce Dzidzor Mensah ‘rains’ curses on Ghanaians for calling her a liar

news

Whether her antic is an act of seeking fame or a cry for help, the lady needs help. Once again Joyce Mensah goes naked online whilst cursing on everybody.

The one time AIDS ambassador of Ghana is a magnet for controversies. This time she went naked on Facebook except clad in a black bra and red panties. Her grievances? Well, she’s accusing the AIDS commission of Ghana and all Ghanaians for calling her a liar.

She further explained in the video that despite all the good intentions and love she has for Ghanaians, they turned their backs on her. Joyce cited instances where her AIDS education has saved countless lives but now her own life is in danger. She said, “If truly I’m a thief and a liar, if true I came with only the intention to dupe Ghanaians. This is the drink, may I not live to see tomorrow.”

This wouldn’t be the first time she had made a statement in the effect of ending her life. Other controversies surrounding her includes dating rumours with the former president, a supposed blackmail from an HIV infected person, debunking her HIV status among others.

Don’t stop remembering her in your prayers.

