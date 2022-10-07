How to make changes to a PDF file using a Mac without SnapPDF

3. Keep holding down Command + Shift + 4 on your keyboard to extract a picture from this PDF.

4. After clicking and dragging your cursor within the boundaries of the image you want to extract, you can then let go of the mouse button.

5. Check that these pictures have been downloaded to your desktop.

6. Launch the Pages software on your Mac and paste the text that is now on your clipboard into a new, empty document.

7. Modify this text as necessary, making sure to leave open any gaps where images may have been removed.

8. Simply drag any extracted photos that have been saved to your desktop into the appropriate place in the Pages page.

9. You should format both the photos and the text as required.

10. You should now save the edited file as a PDF.

Follow the methods outlined above if you wish to be able to edit a PDF file using only the tools that come pre-installed on a Macintosh machine. Because this is a function that is exclusive to Mac computers, you will need to make sure that Steps 3 and 4 are repeated for each image that you want to extract from the original PDF. Because this is a function that is exclusive to Mac computers, each extraction will take a screenshot of your image and save it to your desktop.

Do you intend to regularly edit PDFs or convert Word to PDFformat? The steps that were just described could take a little bit of your time. Behold, SnapPDF is going to show you an approach that is simpler:

SnapPDF is an application that can be downloaded for free on Macs and is designed to allow users to open and edit PDF information without leaving the original document. You do not need to move your content to a new document and snap image screenshots like you would in the 10 steps that were presented earlier in this article.