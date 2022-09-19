RADP / Pulse Ghana

IGP heads to Wa today over recent killings and disappearances

Evans Effah

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is expected to be in Wa, Upper West Region, today, September 19, 2022.

IGP and some senior officers of the service.
IGP and some senior officers of the service.

The IGP’s visit follows the latest alleged reports of killings and disappearances in Wa.

Recommended articles

He would be accompanied by other senior officers in the police, they are all expected to arrive in the Wa municipality by Midday.

His visit also comes after police exhumed a dead body buried in a shallow grave at “Napogi-ba Kolee” extension in Wa.

The deceased has been identified as Seidu Dakpuli, security personnel who went missing two days ago.

Some body parts are said to be missing after the exercise.

This comes days after angry youth in the area massed up on the streets and burnt tyres protesting the unexplained killings.

The IGP’s visit, hopefully, will boost police morale and also assure the citizenry of the readiness of the law enforcement agency to protect them.

Apart from the IGP’s presence, the police administration has also assured the people of the Wa and its environs that it has taken cognizance of their security concerns and has, therefore, put in place measures to support the Regional Police Command to beef up security to ensure the safety of all persons in the Metropolis.

In this regard, special purpose investigation and intelligence teams as well as additional police visibility and crime combat teams have been deployed to Wa under the leadership of the Director-General of Operations.

The police reiterated its pledge to the public that they will continue to work towards ensuring the safety and security of all persons across the country.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

BBNaija season 7 updates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

Prez. John Mahama has paid a visit to veteran actress Grace Nortey

Ex-President John Mahama visits veteran actress Grace Nortey (PHOTOS)

Ilya Blasi allegedly cheated on Francesco Totti

Who has Ilary Blesi been allegedly cheating on Francesco Totti with?

Diamond The Body

Diamond The Body; shock as the rapper reveals she has slept with over 2000 people (WATCH)