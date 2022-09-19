IGP heads to Wa today over recent killings and disappearances

He would be accompanied by other senior officers in the police, they are all expected to arrive in the Wa municipality by Midday.

His visit also comes after police exhumed a dead body buried in a shallow grave at “Napogi-ba Kolee” extension in Wa.

The deceased has been identified as Seidu Dakpuli, security personnel who went missing two days ago.

Some body parts are said to be missing after the exercise.

This comes days after angry youth in the area massed up on the streets and burnt tyres protesting the unexplained killings.

The IGP’s visit, hopefully, will boost police morale and also assure the citizenry of the readiness of the law enforcement agency to protect them.

Apart from the IGP’s presence, the police administration has also assured the people of the Wa and its environs that it has taken cognizance of their security concerns and has, therefore, put in place measures to support the Regional Police Command to beef up security to ensure the safety of all persons in the Metropolis.

In this regard, special purpose investigation and intelligence teams as well as additional police visibility and crime combat teams have been deployed to Wa under the leadership of the Director-General of Operations.