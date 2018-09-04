5 types of cars to buy if you move around frequently in Accra

news

These are the 5 types of cars to buy if you move frequently in Accra and plan on staying within the ‘Accra Stay by Plan’ budget.

I have always had a love-hate relationship with the capital of Ghana, Accra. A lot of people may not agree with the “love” part except probably for Ga’s. All I did to reach my ‘stance’ was to follow my “Accra Stay by Plan”. This is simply a plan on how to manage yourself and finances to keep your chip above the waters.

I was about 8 years old when this miraculous guide was introduced and just like any child, I viewed it as it was; a signatory sign-off for one of the most popular radio stations in town. Until I became an adult and realized among other things that to survive in Accra you need to plan.

One of the things you need to consider in the Accra Stay by Plan is movement/transportation. Thankfully, the abundance of public transports like the tro-tro and taxi which aids non-car owners to move about easily. But then, are they always to suffer all these inconveniences that comes with patronizing public transport? Aside from the reckless driving that makes you say your last prayers, rude drivers and conductors and inconsiderate fellow passengers, you most likely won’t get to your destination on time. If you can cut back on your transportation expenses, you can save a lot of money.

Buying a car seems like a great idea especially when you have enough money saved up. And then comes the great realization that buying a car and maintaining one are two different things. If you are going to be moving around a lot, then maintenance would become a priority. There are some things you should consider to determine the type of car to buy.

Low fuel consumption

What shall it profit a man if he buys a car and yet cannot drive it because he has no fuel money? Since the whole idea is to move around a lot in Accra, you are obviously going to use up a lot of fuel. Therefore, you will need fuel-efficient vehicles to cut down your cost. The KIA Picanto is a great example of a fuel-saver car and now you know why they are used for Uber.

Easily accessible parts

A car is made up of parts. Parts are made of metal. Metal wears out and needs to be replaced. Go for a car that has easily accessible parts if you are going to move around frequently in Accra. Frequent movement means quicker wear and tear. Don’t get stuck with a car that makes you scourge the whole of Abossey Okai for just a tail light.

Lower mileage

Look out for the mileage if you are buying a used car. A mileage has close to or more than 100,000 kilometres, means the car has spent most of its life on the road and it’s in need of major repairs. Oils need to be changed and other parts too. If you are looking to stay on the road longer and drive frequently in Accra, I advise you go for a car with a lower mileage.

Air conditioning

Trust me, stuck in a car on a hot afternoon in a car is certainly something you would not enjoy. And this is going to happen a lot if you are going to move around frequently in Accra. A burst of cool air could actually make a whole lot of difference in your day. And then the notion about air conditioning is for the “bougie”. There is a little truth in that, but with the right type of car, you can turn into Cinderella anytime you step into your car.

Design

You would definitely meet a lot of people if you move frequently in Accra, don’t be caught in an ugly car. Aside from the aesthetic value of the design of a car, it also aids in its locomotion. Cars with sleeker designs are known to have less air resistance and thus more speed.