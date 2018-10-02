news

The leader of God’s Way International church has dropped another viral video. Bishop Angel Obinim has made headlines again teaching his congregation how to dance.

The man of God has always been questioned for his controversial ways of going about the business of the kingdom. The latest to add to this collection of incredible videos is one of him teaching his congregation a new dance in church.

Normally, that’s not new but it’s the dance moves that have people doubting his intentions. The dance involved taking a few steps backwards away from your dance partner then coming together to crotch bump aka 'atopa'. This involved both male and female irrespective of the sex of your dance partner.

Just recently the Bishop made known of his personal relationship with Adam, Eve and other Biblical figures.

WATCH THE OBINIM DANCE VIDEO HERE: