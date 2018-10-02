Pulse.com.gh logo
Bishop Obinim releases new 'atopa' dance


Spiritual Dance Bishop Obinim releases new 'atopa' dance; church members go gaga

The dance from Obinim involved taking a few steps backwards away from your dance partner then coming together to crotch bump.

Bishop Obinim releases new 'atopa' dance; church members go gaga play

Bishop Obinim and dance partner

The leader of God’s Way International church has dropped another viral video. Bishop Angel Obinim has made headlines again teaching his congregation how to dance.

The man of God has always been questioned for his controversial ways of going about the business of the kingdom. The latest to add to this collection of incredible videos is one of him teaching his congregation a new dance in church.

READ ALSO: I have a personal relationship with Adam and Eve, "Angel" Obinim to Ghanaians

Normally, that’s not new but it’s the dance moves that have people doubting his intentions. The dance involved taking a few steps backwards away from your dance partner then coming together to crotch bump aka 'atopa'. This involved both male and female irrespective of the sex of your dance partner.

Just recently the Bishop made known of his personal relationship with Adam, Eve and other Biblical figures.

WATCH THE OBINIM DANCE VIDEO HERE:

Angel Obinim y3n y3 wo de3n nie woy3 buiieee

