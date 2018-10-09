Pulse.com.gh logo
Disability is indeed not inability for this armless makeup artist


Limitless Disability is indeed not inability for this armless and one-hand makeup artist

I noticed two videos online of makeup artists but what stood out was the fact that although they were disabled, they executed their trade perfectly.

Disability is indeed not inability for this armless and one-hand makeup artist play

Amazing makeup artist

Two makeup artists are causing waves on the internet. They cancel out all the excuses able-bodied people make as to why they remain jobless.

I noticed two videos online of makeup artists but what stood out was the fact that although they were disabled, they executed their trade perfectly.  One had both arms amputated whiles the other was only short of an arm.

WATCH ARMLESS MAKEUP ARTIST HERE:

 

These videos should serve as an inspiration for anyone out there doubting or limiting themselves. There’s never a limit to what one can achieve once you put your mind to it.

WATCH ONE ARM MAKEUP ARTIST HERE:

 

