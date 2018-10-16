Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > New Articles >

Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her son


Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her son

The powerful gospel musician, Gifty Osei shared a video on her Instagram page which showed a very sick little boy lying motionlessly in a hospital bed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her son play

Gifty Osei aka Empress Gifty

Indeed the Lord takes those he loves best to escape the evil in the world. This would provide some consolation for the pain as Empress Gifty as she lost her son.

The powerful gospel musician shared a video on her Instagram page which showed a very sick little boy lying motionlessly in a hospital bed. But our attention was drawn to the words she used to caption the photo. She wrote, “Ben is gone … with a heavy and sorryful heart … I will not see you on my birthday …”

READ ALSO: I’m not attracted to men with bald head - Musician

Apparently, Benjamin Adzi Essien was one of the children she frequently visited at the Motherly Love Foundation. The video may have been his last moments on earth as he gave up the ghost. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Spiritual Dance: Bishop Obinim releases new 'atopa' dance; church members go gaga Spiritual Dance Bishop Obinim releases new 'atopa' dance; church members go gaga
Woman mourns with shaku shaku on funeral grounds Woman mourns with shaku shaku on funeral grounds
DIY: How to make e-brochure online for free DIY How to make e-brochure online for free
Beach Holiday in Ghana: These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana Beach Holiday in Ghana These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana
Tit-For-Tat: Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
TopTeaser Tester TopTeaser Tester

Recommended Videos

Watch Pastor Chris kill the “shaku” dance at his daughter wedding Watch Pastor Chris kill the “shaku” dance at his daughter wedding
bz3zLbp74gs bz3zLbp74gs
G8XR8xfLDwQ G8XR8xfLDwQ



Top Articles

1 Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her sonbullet
2 Aubameyang Arsenal striker parks cars worth £850,000 outside his hotelbullet
3 Margaret Kenyatta Kenya's first lady stuns in a traditional white...bullet
4 Marriage Tips 5 things happy couples should do together once every...bullet
5 Christiane Amanpour Ghanaian man tells CNN journalist that...bullet
6 Lola Margaret Nollywood actress deported from US over wire fraudbullet
7 Spiritual Dance Bishop Obinim releases new 'atopa' dance;...bullet
8 Smartphones in Ghana Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
9 Pulse Fashion Top 10 Ghanaian celebrity stylists for 2017bullet
10 Privacy International New investigation reveals how...bullet

Top Videos

1 Patrice Evra Dancing and Singing *I LOVE THIS GAME*bullet

New Articles

Odadee 1993 Year Group Cuts Sod for PRESEC’s First E-Library
Visitors Odadee 1993 Year Group Cuts Sod for PRESEC’s First E-Library
Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Day Of Reckoning Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Black Maidens Ghana face host Uruguay in 2018 u-17 Women's World Cup opener
Finance Ghana’s debt hits $31 billion
X
Advertisement