Fred Amugi replies Rosemond Brown’s on sex allegations

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

news

Fred Amugi has come out to debunk allegations of sex for movie a role which she levelled against him.

In a video, he expressed surprise that the slay queen could even say such a thing about him. This was said in reply when the interviewer asked why an elder like himself would have sexual relations with the likes of Rosemond brown.

READ ALSO: Veteran actor not interested in Gloria Sarfo’s donation

He said, “I don’t know why she would so and say a thing at a place. I don’t know if she did it for fame or what.” Earlier on Rosemond Brown accused the veteran actor of taking advantage of her by exchanging sex for a movie role.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: