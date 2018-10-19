Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Fred Amugi replies Rosemond Brown’s on sex allegations

Earlier on Rosemond Brown accused the veteran actor of taking advantage of her by exchanging sex for a movie role. In a video, he expressed surprise that the slay queen could even say such a thing about him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fred Amugi replies Rosemond Brown’s on sex allegations play

Fred Amugi and Rosemond Brown

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Fred Amugi has come out to debunk allegations of sex for movie a role which she levelled against him.

In a video, he expressed surprise that the slay queen could even say such a thing about him. This was said in reply when the interviewer asked why an elder like himself would have sexual relations with the likes of Rosemond brown.

READ ALSO: Veteran actor not interested in Gloria Sarfo’s donation

He said, “I don’t know why she would so and say a thing at a place. I don’t know if she did it for fame or what.” Earlier on Rosemond Brown accused the veteran actor of taking advantage of her by exchanging sex for a movie role.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Spiritual Dance: Bishop Obinim releases new 'atopa' dance; church members go gaga Spiritual Dance Bishop Obinim releases new 'atopa' dance; church members go gaga
Woman mourns with shaku shaku on funeral grounds Woman mourns with shaku shaku on funeral grounds
DIY: How to make e-brochure online for free DIY How to make e-brochure online for free
Beach Holiday in Ghana: These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana Beach Holiday in Ghana These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana
Tit-For-Tat: Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
TopTeaser Tester TopTeaser Tester

Recommended Videos

Watch Pastor Chris kill the “shaku” dance at his daughter wedding Watch Pastor Chris kill the “shaku” dance at his daughter wedding
bz3zLbp74gs bz3zLbp74gs
G8XR8xfLDwQ G8XR8xfLDwQ



Top Articles

1 Fred Amugi replies Rosemond Brown’s on sex allegationsbullet
2 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet

New Articles

Odadee 1993 Year Group Cuts Sod for PRESEC’s First E-Library
Visitors Odadee 1993 Year Group Cuts Sod for PRESEC’s First E-Library
Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Day Of Reckoning Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Black Maidens Ghana face host Uruguay in 2018 u-17 Women's World Cup opener
Finance Ghana’s debt hits $31 billion
X
Advertisement