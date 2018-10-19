Fred Amugi replies Rosemond Brown’s on sex allegations

Earlier on Rosemond Brown accused the veteran actor of taking advantage of her by exchanging sex for a movie role. In a video, he expressed surprise that the slay queen could even say such a thing about him.
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
In a video, he expressed surprise that the slay queen could even say such a thing about him. This was said in reply when the interviewer asked why an elder like himself would have sexual relations with the likes of Rosemond brown.
READ ALSO: Veteran actor not interested in Gloria Sarfo’s donation
He said, “I don’t know why she would so and say a thing at a place. I don’t know if she did it for fame or what.” Earlier on Rosemond Brown accused the veteran actor of taking advantage of her by exchanging sex for a movie role.
View this post on Instagram
Mr.Fred Amugi has spoken over @rosemond_brown alleged sexual intercourse with him ..."DIS GIRL ISSA DISGRACE TO WOMANHOOD. ..WHERE DID SHE SLEPT WITH ME?? AM METHODIST CHOIR LEADER WOATE? I DNT WANNA CRYIF I CATCH HER ..I WIL SWALLOW HER eeiiish...today men...wen dey chop finsh..dey wld be denying u in public