Ghana is seriously preparing for the 2023 all African games that it will host.

According the country’s finance minister Mr Ken Ofori Atta, the country is renovating its sports stadiums massively to be able to host the games.

He said, “We have won the bid to host the 2023 All African Games”, adding that, “the Accra Sports Stadium has been renovated after a decade of neglect”.

The minister was positive that, the government of Ghana will see to it that all preparations towards the hosting of the All African Games will be successful and ready before the fix date.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) of Ghana on October 26, 2018 announced that the country will host the 13th edition of the country’s first All-Africa Games in 2023 after winning the rights over Egypt.

This had therefore enable the massive preparations towards the hosting of the games.