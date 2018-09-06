Pulse.com.gh logo
Learn how to make your own e-brochure online and for free too.


DIY How to make e-brochure online for free

With most businesses are going on the internet and building websites, the need for e-brochures has become eminent. It is a great advertising tool especially if your target audience happens to be online, modern or technology inclined.

  • Published:
Do you know how to market yourself or your products electronically? Learn how to make your own e-brochure online and for free too.

e-brochure sample

Do you know how to market yourself or your products electronically? Learn how to make your own e-brochure online and for free too.

An e-brochure which is similar to a traditional brochure is a tiny booklet that contains information meant to advertise a product to an audience. With most businesses are going on the internet and building websites, the need for e-brochures has become eminent.

It is a great advertising tool especially if your target audience happens to be online, modern or technology inclined.

E-brochure over the traditional brochure

Over time e-brochures are becoming more preferable than the physical paper kind of brochure. Most people argue that e-brochures are more flexible in terms of design. I could say this is because of the over thousands of templates available for free.

E-brochures also save time and money. Your company should consider using these new brochures if they are looking to cut production cost especially paper waste. Which translates to a cleaner and safer environment.

And best of all, get instantaneous responses from potential clients all over the world at just a click. Fear of running out? Never, with e-brochures outlive that fear with a limitless number of copies.

COST

Making an e-brochure online using free online brochure makers is absolutely free. The only ‘cost’ would be from your internet service provider for your internet charges. Simply, have your designs and text ready, create an account and you are good to go.

DURATION

Time involved in making an e-brochure is very minimal, provided you have all the resources ready. Login and you are good to go.

TOOLS NEEDED

  • Smart mobile device
  • Graphic Designer (optional)

SUPPLIES NEEDED

  • Free online brochure maker
  • Body copy
  • Images/ designs
Do you know how to market yourself or your products electronically? Learn how to make your own e-brochure online and for free too. play

An example of an online e-brochure maker

 

STEPS

Using a flip-free online e-brochure maker

  • Create an account for free. Enter your details and get your own customized URL.
  • Choose a size for your e brochure. Click ‘Create’. This opens a page with templates for the size you chose.
  • Choose a template. You may also upload your preference images for use. Work on your brochure how you see fit
  • Click ‘preview’ to screen your work before you publish

Publish

  • Type in the title of your e-brochure
  • Next, give a brief description. This should be a maximum 256 characters
  • Choose a category that your e-brochure falls under.
  • Select visibility. This means your e-brochure can either be viewed by the public, anyone with the link or a selected group of people (private). You may also schedule your publishing date to a later date of your preference. Hit publish

You may share directly on social media, embed in your website, download as PDF or copy the direct link for easy access. Go to ‘My Flipbooks’ to view all your e brochures.  

