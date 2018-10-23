Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


KNUST is now cleared, clean and empty after demonstration

Pictures emerging shows a clean and organised KNUST after their latest demo in the school. This is believed to have been the fiercest and largest clash between the students and authorities.

  • Published:
KNUST is now cleared, clean and empty after demonstration play

Clean KNUST

Order and sanity have finally been restored at KNUST after students went on a rampage during their protest march against student brutality.

Pictures emerging shows a clean and organised KNUST after their latest demo in the school. This is believed to have been the fiercest and largest clash between the students and authorities.

KNUST is now cleared, clean and empty after demonstration play

Clean-up excersie

KNUST is now cleared, clean and empty after demonstration play

Students packing up

READ ALSO: 10 photos and videos of KNUST demonstration you need to see

Chaos was the order of the day after the SRC declared a demonstration against school authorities for authorizing the campus security to maltreat the students. Things to a rough turn when properties were vandalised and so national security forces had to step in.

KNUST is now cleared, clean and empty after demonstration play

Clean KNUST

KNUST is now cleared, clean and empty after demonstration play

Clean KNUST

 

Fortunately, no causalities were recorded from the protest and calm has been restored. Students have also been asked to go home as the school has been temporarily shut down.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Afia Schwarzenegger reminds Menzgold customers of how their money was wasted Afia Schwarzenegger reminds Menzgold customers of how their money was wasted
10 Instagram slay queens who will make you happy all day 10 Instagram slay queens who will make you happy all day
Fred Amugi replies Rosemond Brown on sex allegations Fred Amugi replies Rosemond Brown on sex allegations
Spiritual Dance: Bishop Obinim releases new 'atopa' dance; church members go gaga Spiritual Dance Bishop Obinim releases new 'atopa' dance; church members go gaga
Woman mourns with shaku shaku on funeral grounds Woman mourns with shaku shaku on funeral grounds
DIY: How to make e-brochure online for free DIY How to make e-brochure online for free

Recommended Videos

Watch Pastor Chris kill the “shaku” dance at his daughter wedding Watch Pastor Chris kill the “shaku” dance at his daughter wedding
bz3zLbp74gs bz3zLbp74gs
G8XR8xfLDwQ G8XR8xfLDwQ



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale was my classmate –Asamoah Gyan informs Ghanaiansbullet
2 10 Instagram slay queens who will make you happy all daybullet
3 KNUST is now cleared, clean and empty after demonstrationbullet
4 Spiritual Dance Bishop Obinim releases new 'atopa' dance; church...bullet
5 Kwese Go Gettaz Nigeria's Ezinne Uko wins $100,000 with her...bullet
6 Smartphones in Ghana Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
7 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals she quit acting porn to save...bullet
8 Saved At Last Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, this...bullet
9 Juliet Ibrahim "Your mother made me a whore" - actress...bullet
10 Fred Amugi replies Rosemond Brown on sex allegationsbullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Pastor Chris kill the “shaku” dance at his daughter weddingbullet
2 How to dance shaku shaku in these simple stepsbullet
3 G8XR8xfLDwQbullet

New Articles

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana
Beach Holiday in Ghana These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana
Rapist freed after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
 
TopTeaser Tester
Odadee 1993 Year Group Cuts Sod for PRESEC’s First E-Library
Visitors Odadee 1993 Year Group Cuts Sod for PRESEC’s First E-Library
X
Advertisement