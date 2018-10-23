KNUST is now cleared, clean and empty after demonstration

news

Order and sanity have finally been restored at KNUST after students went on a rampage during their protest march against student brutality.

Pictures emerging shows a clean and organised KNUST after their latest demo in the school. This is believed to have been the fiercest and largest clash between the students and authorities.

READ ALSO: 10 photos and videos of KNUST demonstration you need to see

Chaos was the order of the day after the SRC declared a demonstration against school authorities for authorizing the campus security to maltreat the students. Things to a rough turn when properties were vandalised and so national security forces had to step in.

Fortunately, no causalities were recorded from the protest and calm has been restored. Students have also been asked to go home as the school has been temporarily shut down.