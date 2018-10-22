Shatta Wale was my classmate –Asamoah Gyan informs Ghanaians

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Well, despite the perceptions that may abound, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that Shatta Wale was his classmate.

He mentioned this in an interview when he was being questioned about his childhood dreams and aspiration. He said that even when he was in class nine with Shatta Wale at the Seven Great Princes and Princess, he knew he wanted to become a football star.

The former Sutherland player added that despite such profession being associated with illiterates and vagabonds, he didn’t hesitate to speak up about his dream of playing football. He said whilst his schoolmates kept mention professions such as doctors, lawyers and engineering, he stuck to his guts.

And today here he is, one of the greatest footballers Ghana has ever seen.

