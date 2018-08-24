Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > New Articles >

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana


Beach Holiday in Ghana These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana

These holiday beach destinations in Ghana should definitely be on your bucket list. And don't forget to cross them out!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana play

Maaha Beach Resort

THESE ARE THE BEST 10 DESTINATIONS FOR BEACH HOLIDAY IN GHANA

Enjoy your holiday!

Lou Moon

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana play

Lou Moon Lodge
 

One of our best 10 destinations for a beach holiday is the exotic getaway which takes after its name. Surrounded by a lush jungle, which gives the private island a sense of privacy and a romantic getaway. The Lou Moon Beach Resort, located in the western region should definitely be on your bucket list

Blue Diamond

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana play

Blue Diamond Beach Resort and Spa
 

The breathtaking resort is located in the central region. A region known for its picturesque medieval castles and quiet fishing villages. Visit one of the best destinations for a beach holiday in Ghana, and enjoy a sensual massage on an idyllic hammock-lined secluded beach.

READ ALSO: High hotel rates has caused Ghana a 2.2 percent decline in guests

Escape 3 Points

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana play

Escape 3 Points
 

This Eco-lodge located at the furthest point on the southern part of the country, creams perfection. Fall in love with their delightful multi-flavoured locally brewed akepetshie and enchanting turtle sanctuary.  

White Sands Beach Resort and Spa

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana play

White Sands Beach Resort
 

Are you looking for an elegant yet sophisticated beach resort away from the hustle and bustle of the city? Then I recommend White Sands Beach Resort with its ultra-modern hotel facilities. These facilities include a private pool, well-kept tennis court, 24/7 internet and an upscale helipad. This is one of the best destinations for a beach holiday, especially for business travellers.

Coconut Grove, Elmina

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana play

Coconut Grove, Elmina
 

The stately resort is patronized houses stunning amenities including an 18-hole golf course and a quaint animal sanctuary. Just a walking distance away from the famous Elmina Castle, the Coconut Grove Beach Resort has hosted people from all walks of life. Including heads of states, celebrities or tired sightseers. Make it your destination and spend your beach holiday in one of their regal chalets.

READ ALSO: Ghana holiday review Is Ghana a great place to spend your holiday

Oasis Beach Resort

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana play

Oasis Beach Resort
 

The Oasis Beach Resort is just as its name implies. As an oasis, it commands a life of its own with its lively parties infused with stunning acrobatic displays and drumming. Never feel alone at the designated spot for beach holidays in Ghana.

Bojo Beach Resort

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana play

Bojo Beach Resort
 

Just a few hours away from the capital city, this top 10 destination for a beach holiday in Ghana, is a home away from home. At high tides, the lagoon separates it from the mainland turning it into an enchanting island.

Busua Beach Resort

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana play

Busua Beach Resort
 

Dance your heart out at the annual Asa Baako Festival and rest your tired feet at their lovely beachfront chalets. An area popular for surfers, grab a lesson whilst staying at his destination for a beach holiday in Ghana.

 

Aqua Safari

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana play

Aqua Safari

 

This popular hub for water sports features on our best 10 destinations for a beach holiday in Ghana. Take a stroll through the Ada Township and enjoy the hospitality of its people.

Maaha Beach Resort

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana play

Maaha Beach Resort
 

The exotic getaway with its remarkable service is a place you should consider having your beach holiday at. Be captivated by its secluded and alluring atmosphere and thank me later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tit-For-Tat: Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
TopTeaser Tester TopTeaser Tester
Visitors: Odadee 1993 Year Group Cuts Sod for PRESEC’s First E-Library Visitors Odadee 1993 Year Group Cuts Sod for PRESEC’s First E-Library
Day Of Reckoning: Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers Day Of Reckoning Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Black Maidens: Ghana face host Uruguay in 2018 u-17 Women's World Cup opener Black Maidens Ghana face host Uruguay in 2018 u-17 Women's World Cup opener
Finance: Ghana’s debt hits $31 billion Finance Ghana’s debt hits $31 billion

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 Juliet Ibrahim "Your mother made me a whore" - actress claps back at...bullet
2 Surfline Ghana review Is Surfline Ghana the real deal?bullet
3 Smartphones in Ghana Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
4 Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped...bullet
5 Wakanda Forever 1&2 Nollywood just released a spin-off of the...bullet
6 Betway Sare Airtel and Betway Kenya partner to give users...bullet
7 Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him...bullet

New Articles

Ghana Premier League Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and other Zylofon artiste to perform at League Centers
Infantino Initiative? FIFA President suggest two year mini-world cup
Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to save her life
It's Not Easy Porn star reveals she quit acting porn to save her life from ISIS
Beautiful woman
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways women can regrow hair on their bald head