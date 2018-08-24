These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana

news

THESE ARE THE BEST 10 DESTINATIONS FOR BEACH HOLIDAY IN GHANA

Lou Moon

One of our best 10 destinations for a beach holiday is the exotic getaway which takes after its name. Surrounded by a lush jungle, which gives the private island a sense of privacy and a romantic getaway. The Lou Moon Beach Resort, located in the western region should definitely be on your bucket list

Blue Diamond

The breathtaking resort is located in the central region. A region known for its picturesque medieval castles and quiet fishing villages. Visit one of the best destinations for a beach holiday in Ghana, and enjoy a sensual massage on an idyllic hammock-lined secluded beach.

Escape 3 Points

This Eco-lodge located at the furthest point on the southern part of the country, creams perfection. Fall in love with their delightful multi-flavoured locally brewed akepetshie and enchanting turtle sanctuary.

White Sands Beach Resort and Spa

Are you looking for an elegant yet sophisticated beach resort away from the hustle and bustle of the city? Then I recommend White Sands Beach Resort with its ultra-modern hotel facilities. These facilities include a private pool, well-kept tennis court, 24/7 internet and an upscale helipad. This is one of the best destinations for a beach holiday, especially for business travellers.

Coconut Grove, Elmina

The stately resort is patronized houses stunning amenities including an 18-hole golf course and a quaint animal sanctuary. Just a walking distance away from the famous Elmina Castle, the Coconut Grove Beach Resort has hosted people from all walks of life. Including heads of states, celebrities or tired sightseers. Make it your destination and spend your beach holiday in one of their regal chalets.

Oasis Beach Resort

The Oasis Beach Resort is just as its name implies. As an oasis, it commands a life of its own with its lively parties infused with stunning acrobatic displays and drumming. Never feel alone at the designated spot for beach holidays in Ghana.

Bojo Beach Resort

Just a few hours away from the capital city, this top 10 destination for a beach holiday in Ghana, is a home away from home. At high tides, the lagoon separates it from the mainland turning it into an enchanting island.

Busua Beach Resort

Dance your heart out at the annual Asa Baako Festival and rest your tired feet at their lovely beachfront chalets. An area popular for surfers, grab a lesson whilst staying at his destination for a beach holiday in Ghana.

Aqua Safari

This popular hub for water sports features on our best 10 destinations for a beach holiday in Ghana. Take a stroll through the Ada Township and enjoy the hospitality of its people.

Maaha Beach Resort

The exotic getaway with its remarkable service is a place you should consider having your beach holiday at. Be captivated by its secluded and alluring atmosphere and thank me later.