news

Funerals in Ghana are not always about tears. In this time of loss and pain, some people still manage to find happiness.

This can be said of a woman spotted in a video dancing shaku shaku at a funeral. And surprisingly she shaku-ed so gracefully whilst Alahji K. Frimpong’s “Kyenkyen Bi Adi Mewo” blasting in the background.

READ ALSO: Finger to get beer from breast

I must confess but she killed the dance and the move too. As to whether did was directly related to the deceased, it remains a mystery. Nevertheless, you can still learn some moves from her. Learning can be done anywhere including funerals, right?

WATCH VIDEO HERE: