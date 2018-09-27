Pulse.com.gh logo
Woman mourns with shaku shaku on funeral grounds


A woman has been spotted in a video dancing shaku shaku at a funeral

  • Published:
Woman mourns with shaku shaku on funeral grounds play

Shaku Shaku dancer

Funerals in Ghana are not always about tears. In this time of loss and pain, some people still manage to find happiness.

This can be said of a woman spotted in a video dancing shaku shaku at a funeral. And surprisingly she shaku-ed so gracefully whilst Alahji K. Frimpong’s “Kyenkyen Bi Adi Mewo” blasting in the background.

I must confess but she killed the dance and the move too. As to whether did was directly related to the deceased, it remains a mystery. Nevertheless, you can still learn some moves from her. Learning can be done anywhere including funerals, right?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

