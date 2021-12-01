Jollof Festival 2021 comes off December 11 at the City Galleria Mall

This year’s Jollof Festival is a specially curated culinary experience dedicated to celebrating Ghana’s beautiful gastronomy, inspiring fellow Africans to discover new tastes and recipes, promoting the Ghanaian delicacy’s authenticity and highlighting the role of food in Ghanaian Culture by bringing together a vast number of food lovers, and treating them to a mouth-watering array of Jollof, in addition to bites and sips from a dynamic selection of Accra’s celebrity chefs, hobbyist / influencer cooks and local vendors.

A major highlight of the festival is the crowning of the Celebrity/Influencer Jollof Cookoff – a title reserved for the cook with the best tasting Jollof at the event’s Jollof cooking competition, which allows influencer cooks to showcase their cooking skills with customized / special recipes. As part of our efforts to make this year’s competition more exciting, we are inviting both male and female celebrities/ influencers as contestants. The winner of the Jollof cooking competition stands to win products from our prestigious sponsors: OLAM Ghana, makers of Tasty Tom Tomato Paste and the Tasty Tom Jollof Mix, Malta Guinness, and Wilmar Africa, makers of Frytol Vegetable cooking oil and Fortune Rice

Our carefully selected / curated entertainment set features some of Accra’s rising artistes like RiaBoss, Tommywa, Suzan Augustt and a full-on Jam session with a DJ set in the evening. Additional attractions will include face painting and cotton candy for the children (and young at heart), board games, football tables and FIFA (gaming consoles) for adults.