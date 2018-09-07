Pulse.com.gh logo
L’Oreal West Africa embarks on clean-up exercise at La Beach


  • Published:
play

The management and staff of L’Oreal West Africa on Friday, September 7, 2018, embarked on a clean-up exercise at the La Beach in Accra.

The exercise forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its annual charity drive dubbed “Citizen’s Day”.

READ ALSO: Hotels: AccorHotels acquires Mövenpick for €482m

play

 

This year, staff of the cosmetic company decided to organise a clean-up exercise at the La Beach in order to contribute their quota to the beautification of the beach.

The project is in line with Ghana’s Environmental Sanitation Policy which calls for community participation in ensuring good sanitation for all citizens.

play

 

The team cleaned the shores of the beach, ridding the site of plastic and rubber waste that had been littered around by visitors.

The management of L’Oreal concluded the exercise with a donation of dustbins to help manage waste collection at the La Beach.

Addressing the media, General Manager of L’Oreal West Africa, Sekou Coulibaly, said the Citizen’s Day is geared towards giving back to society.

General Manager of L’Oreal West Africa, Sekou Coulibaly play

General Manager of L’Oreal West Africa, Sekou Coulibaly

 

READ ALSO: Developing Ghana: ‘We’re trying to replicate China’s development model’ – Nana Addo

He said the cosmetic company is not only interested in satisfying its customers, but also helping to sanitize and sensitise the environment.

“In Ghana, we feel like the country has a very beautiful ecosystem [and] tourist locations, but it hasn’t been kept up [clean]. The Labadi Beach is one of the most popular and best-looking beaches that I know, but it could look a lot better if it was treated better,” Mr. Coulibaly said.

“As part of that, we [at L’Oreal West Africa] want to be helping the environment by cleaning the plastics and anything that is polluting the beach.”

play

 

Touching on other efforts being made by the company, he disclosed that L’Oreal is doing its bit to ensure environmental pollution is reduced.

According to him, the company hopes to achieve this by producing recyclable and eco-friendly cosmetic products.

play

 

“We are actually working on building products that are a lot more eco-friendlier – in terms of packing materials and in terms of the ingredients we use. L’Oreal is really looking at ensuring the company is going towards more eco-friendly processes and ways of doing business.

“All our packages are actually recyclable but on top of that, we are looking at having materials that are even more eco-friendly,” Mr. Coulibaly added.

play

 

Meanwhile, the 2018 Citizen’s Day is the ninth successive year that L’Oreal has embarked on a project to give back to society.

Since 2010, the cosmetic company is noted for mobilising its staff to devote one working day in a year towards making a difference in communities across markets they operate in.

READ ALSO: Banking Crisis: ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse local banks’ – Akufo-Addo

As part of its annual Citizen’s Day, L’Oreal has previously refurbished the hair-dressing academy at the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Akrpong Mampong.

play

 

Last year, the company also donated educational tools and equipped infrastructure at the Martey Tsuru Presby Basic School.

Desktop computers were donated, whiles the school’s ICT block was also renovated by the company.

The L’Oreal Group specialises in the production of hair, skin, nails and other beauty products. Some of the company’s products include Dark and Lovely hair relaxers and body cream, Blue Ice, among others.

