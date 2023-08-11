Embracing failure: Lessons in strength, humility, resilience, and courage

But in life, there are always two ways you can look at setbacks: you can choose to be positive, or you can choose to be negative. It all depends on you. All you have to know is that no experience is a waste.

There are always lessons to be learned, and here are some of the lessons failing can teach you.

Failure can teach you to be stronger

A person who hasn’t failed before is a person who hasn’t tried before. If you’ve failed at something before, it doesn’t mean you should quit. It could mean that you should change your approach, or it could also mean that you should try harder. Whatever it means, failure gives you the strength and experience you need to learn from your mistakes and fight even harder to achieve your goals.

It will teach you to be humble

Once you fail, you’ll understand that you don’t know it all. It will push you to humble yourself so you can be taught. Sometimes when you feel you know too much, you don’t take your time to learn new things, which can hinder you from succeeding in your endeavors. This is why failure is sometimes important: it reminds you that there’s a lot more to learn, and in order to learn, you need humility.

You will develop resilience

Once you don’t give up, you’ll be resilient. Because of how painful failure can be, anyone who bounces back from it becomes resilient. Your pain makes you more mature. It equips you to keep going because you’ve seen the worst, but you’re still alive, and it is those who are alive that have the opportunity to keep going.

Courage will be your trademark