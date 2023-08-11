4 things you think money will change but it will actually not

If you are close-fisted because you are waiting to make money so you can give, then I’m sorry to break this to you but it will not change. It is said that those who share the small they have, are the ones who will share the big ones. If giving out small amounts of money is a problem what shows that you will be able to give out big amounts if your income level increases? If you want to be a cheerful giver start now, that’s the only way to be a cheerful giver when the money comes.

Working Hard

If you find yourself buried in your work and barely have any time left to spend with your family and loved ones is time to do something about it. Hard work is good but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take a break from all of it. One day the money you’re looking for will come and you will then realize that you need to work harder to make more because there’s nothing like satisfaction and all you’re chasing is a mirage. The more you have the more you will want. So, if you want to take a break, take it now, and have fun with the people you love while you still can, money will always be there, but people won’t.

The way you treat people

How will treat people won’t change, if you don’t value people, it will only get worse when you get money, if you value people it will get better with money. Money is only a magnifier of your true self so if you think that your relationship will get better with money you should reevaluate yourself. You should be a better person with or without money.

Satisfaction