5 countries with the most public holidays

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigeria has about 21 public holidays per year, too much? Well, here are five countries that observe the most public holidays.

Cambodia has a lot of public days [Aseanbriefing]
Public holidays are typically designated as non-working days in national law.

Myanmar has the most public holidays [encyclopediabritannica]
There are 32 days of public holidays in Myanmar. The country's diversity aids in securing the number one position on our list. Numerous religious celebrations, including Christmas, Eid-ul-Adha and Diwali as well as historical occasions like Independence Day and Resistance Day are observed as public holidays.

Nepal has a lot of public holidays [Gettyimages]
Nepal's many religious and secular public holidays amount to about 30 days. These include Constitution Day, New Year's Day in April, Holi, Bijaya Dashami, an important occasion in the Nepalese-Hindu calendar, Nari Diwas, a day to celebrate women and many other days.

Cambodia has a lot of public days [Aseanbriefing]
Cambodia has about 28 days out of the year for public holidays. These public holidays frequently involve Buddhist-related religious observances. The traditional Khmer calendar is based on the moon's movement and is the one that is used in Cambodia since it's based on the movement of moon the date can change at any time.

Almost all of Iran's public holidays are based on significant days and occasions in the Islamic calendar, additional public holidays include Islamic Republic Day, the anniversary of the Islamic revolution, the nationalization of the Iranian oil industry as well as other holidays based on the solar and lunar Hijri calendar. Iran has 26 public holidays.

There are so many religions in Sri Lanka and that just means a lot of public holidays, precisely 25. Sri Lankans observe Hindu, Muslim, Catholic, and Christian holidays.

