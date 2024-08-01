ADVERTISEMENT
5 lies we were told about life as students

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

As students, we often receive advice and hear certain truths about life after school that shape our expectations. These beliefs, often perpetuated by well-meaning adults, teachers, and even peers, paint a picture of what to expect in adulthood.

However, as we transition from the classroom to the real world, we realise that many of these so-called truths were not as accurate as they seemed. Here are five common lies we were told about life as students:

Many students are led to believe that life becomes less demanding after completing their education. However, the reality is that adult responsibilities, such as work, family, and financial obligations, often lead to a busier and more hectic lifestyle.

The notion of having more free time is often a misconception, as the demands of adulthood can be just as, if not more, consuming than academic life.

The idea that life becomes significantly more enjoyable after school is another common myth. While adulthood does offer certain freedoms, it also comes with challenges and pressures that can diminish the carefree nature of student life. Balancing work, personal life, and other responsibilities can sometimes make life feel less fun and more routine.

While education is undoubtedly valuable and can open many doors, it is not the only path to success. The metaphor of education being a "key" suggests that it is the sole way to unlock success.

In reality, success requires a combination of skills, experiences, and opportunities. Education is just one of many tools that can help, but it is not the definitive answer for everyone.

The idea that school friendships won't matter in the long run is misleading. While not every friend will stay in your life, the connections made during school can be significant.

Networking and maintaining relationships can play a crucial role in personal and professional life. Many people find that school friends become valuable contacts who can provide support, recommendations, and opportunities later on.

There is a common belief that excelling academically guarantees a perfect life, complete with the best job and a smooth journey. However, life is unpredictable, and good grades do not always translate to immediate success or happiness.

Many factors, including luck, networking, personal skills, and resilience, play a role in shaping one's career and life. Good grades can help, but they are not a guarantee of a flawless future.

These misconceptions can lead to unrealistic expectations and disappointments. It's essential to approach life with a balanced perspective, recognizing that success and happiness come from various sources and that the journey is different for everyone.

