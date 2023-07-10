ADVERTISEMENT
5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Anna Banner

Temi Iwalaiye

Another Monday is upon us, and we have just the outfit inspiration for your week.

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram/annaebiere]
5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram/annaebiere]

Her modest style screams boss lady, and that’s why she’s inspiring all our workwear looks this week.

Embrace the elegance of tweed to kick-start your Monday! A tweed suit famously originated from Coco Chanel, and it has since been a staple for the classy woman.

A colourful two-piece with feathers at the sleeves? Sign me up. I love how fitted the two-piece is on Anna; a two-piece doesn't have to be loose-fitting.

A tweed romper? I will be there, no matter what. Also, those nude pumps are life-giving. A 10/10 corporate casual look; the only issue is that it should be longer for an office environment or worn with a pop sock.

If you want to rock a fierce corporate look, you can't go wrong with a midi dress. Accessorize it with a bow-tie neckline, a pair of red shoes, and a gorgeous bag to create a chic and stylish outfit that isn't over-the-top.

Cap off your week in grand style with a sexy blazer gown. I love the pop socks with the gown; it's so gorgeous.

We hope you have a fantastic week of style!

