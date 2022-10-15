5 Trendy eco-friendly vacation rentals in Ghana

Waking up to the calls and chirping of the birds, and cars horning to mention a few opens up a whole new vista of opportunities during your holiday getaway.

If you are equally looking to catch the rise of a full moon, sending shimmering slivers of silver across the sea, or just looking forward to taking the hustle and grind of your head, here are a few locations you should consider.

MEET ME THERE

Pulse Ghana

Meet Me There sits between the villages of Dzita and Dzita-Abledomi on the stunning coast of the Volta Region, Ghana. ​ An oasis of tranquility in the heart of Keta, Aborigines Beach Resort blends stylishly elegant African architecture with supremely luxurious accommodation; endowed with a swimming pool, a pristine beach and beautifully landscaped gardens, and an in-house bar and restaurant serving both local and continental cuisines and offering a calm relaxing and eco-friendly experience.

Providing an eco-friendly service and creating a beautiful environment that boasts the rich culture Ghana is blessed with. Fall asleep to the sound of crashing waves and wake up to the traditional songs of local fishermen. A non-profit lodge that supports the work of an NGO 'Dream Big Ghana', a charity dedicated to improving sanitation, education, and health care for local people. Your stay at this lodge will directly contribute to these activities.

ABORIGINES BEACH RESORT

Aborigines Beach Resort is a luxury hotel in an idyllic setting on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean. The hotel, located on the Coastal strip of the Volta Region, is nestled amongst towering palms and lush gardens with a pool, an open-air bar, and a restaurant.

Unwind at the outdoor summer huts offering an open vista of the sun and sea as the sound of the crashing waves completely relaxes you. Not forget to treat yourself to some sumptuous local meals and continental delicacies

WHITE SAND BEACH RESORT AND SPA

This high-end resort boasts special catered treatment with a splash of luxury in a serene environment. Located in Gomoa Fetteh, in the Central Region of Ghana, its beautiful chalets with names such as ‘Take It Easy, ‘Maybe Later’, and ‘Live Slow’ and the beautiful rooms with en-suite baths available for visitors give off a positive vibe.

Also, their top-notch cuisine, which is inclusive of continental and African dishes is something to look forward to. The Deluxe private members’ club is open to non-members between Mondays to Fridays for a nice swim, a meal, or a drink at the bar.

Especially for couples, your potential honeymoon destinations cannot be complete without considering White Sand Beach. Make sure to visit to enjoy the best services from the staff.

LOU MOON AXIM LODGE

An escape to this beautiful lodge in Axim in the Western Region of Ghana is a definite activity to put on your to-do list while in Ghana on holiday. Enjoy a nice massage under coconut trees with a cool breeze and other pleasant attractions.

The drive through the well-maintained road with thick palm nut branches hanging along the road makes the journey an adventure with a sight to see. The beautiful beach which, one may say, is even more beautiful than many of the beaches in Accra is the ideal destination to explore the outdoors and enjoy active eco-adventures.

This lodge provides a spa and a boat for rides along its shores with beautifully arranged rocks. If you’re lucky, the ride may be serenaded by birds of different colors joyfully singing.

The Lou Moon’s restaurant is designed with state-of-the-art African artifacts and with cuisines to match the setup. Also, when not dining, or to work up an appetite, badminton and archery are some games you can play at Lou Moon.

The rooms are neatly organized with en-suite bathrooms. Some rooms have private swimming pools.

BUSUA BEACH RESORTS

Busua is a fishing village in the Ahanta-West District of the Western Region in Ghana. It is the answer to a nature lover’s dream with chalets styled right on the shores of clean and white sand beaches making it a sight to wake up to.

Like all the others mentioned above, this resort boasts palatable cuisines spanning from local to continental, attracting locals, the diaspora, and foreigners alike. It is located within about five hour's drive from Accra.

Tennis, beach volley, beach football, surfing, and kayaking are some games you may enjoy during your visit or stay here.

This resort also allows you to enjoy luxury chalets, outdoor swimming pools, business centers, a nightclub, free WiFi, and air conditioning to make your experience feel like a home away from home.