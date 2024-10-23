5 weirdest world records you didn't know were broken

World records are associated with amazing feats of strength, intelligence, or creativity, but some records are simply strange and amusing.

While we can all appreciate someone climbing the tallest mountain or running the fastest marathon, there’s a whole other side to the world of record-breaking that you might not be aware of—where people push the boundaries of the bizarre.

These world records might make you scratch your head, laugh, or even wonder why anyone would even try to break them in the first place. But behind every unusual attempt is a story of dedication, persistence, and a desire to stand out.

Here’s a look at five of the weirdest world records you probably didn’t know had been broken:

1. Most watermelon eaten in three minutes

Leah Shutkever, a Guinness World Record holder and competitive eater, set the record for the most watermelon eaten in three minutes. She consumed over 2,400 grams of watermelon during a competitive eating challenge.

2. Most clothes pegs clipped to a face

Imagine clipping dozens of pegs to your face—yes, that’s exactly what one person did to break a world record. In this bizarre challenge, Gary Turner set the record for the most clothes pegs attached to his face. He managed to clip an astonishing 161 pegs onto his face, securing his spot in the record books. Known for his ability to stretch his skin due to a rare medical condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Gary Turner's record is certainly one of the more unusual and visually striking achievements in the Guinness World Record.

3. Longest time spinning a basketball on a toothbrush

This one might leave you wondering, “Why?” but the skill involved is truly remarkable. Ali Behboodifar actually broke the record for spinning a basketball on top of a toothbrush. The record was set at a staggering time of over one minute! It takes an incredible amount of balance and focus to keep a basketball spinning on such a small surface. Although unusual, it’s an impressive display of hand-eye coordination.

4. Largest collection of rubber ducks

Charlotte Lee decided to collect rubber ducks—and she didn’t stop at just a few. She holds the world record for the largest collection of rubber ducks, with over 9,000 in her possession. Her collection has ducks of all shapes, sizes, and designs, proving that even the quirkiest hobby can earn someone a spot in the Guinness World Records.

5. Most marshmallows caught in a mouth with a homemade catapult

The record for the most marshmallows caught in a mouth with a homemade catapult in one minute was achieved by David Rush and Jonathan Hannon from the USA. They caught 77 marshmallows during an attempt on the set of Live with Kelly and Ryan in New York on 12 September 2022. This record was set to raise awareness for STEM education, showcasing not only their teamwork but also the fun side of science and innovation.

These weird world records show that when it comes to human creativity, the sky’s the limit—even if it means getting a bit messy or uncomfortable along the way.

