Aside from tiger nuts, here are 6 natural aphrodisiacs you probably didn't know

When the topic of natural aphrodisiacs is raised, what comes to mind are tiger nuts but these are 6 foods that can boost your libido, that you probably didn’t even know.
Chemically produced aphrodisiacs can have side effects and negative impacts on health, there are common foods that can improve your libido and heighten your sex drive.
Watermelon
Loved for its juiciness, watermelon is also rich in vitamins that are known to boost libido, especially in men. A research study found that nutrients found in watermelon help heal erectile dysfunction, boost libido, and give men sexual pleasure.
Pomegranate
Used as a symbol of love and fertility, pomegranates are loaded with vitamins C and K and other antioxidants, pomegranate is known for increasing testosterone in men and also protecting sperm cells against oxidative damage hence promoting fertility.
Oysters
As tasty as they are they come with a lot of health benefits it is also known to boost testosterone levels which in turn boosts a person's sex drive.
Avocados
Known for being rich in folic acids, avocados also produce oils that naturally lubricate every part of the body. They also boost the sex drive in men and women and are a great option if you are considering boosting your libido naturally.
Honey
Honey contains nitric oxide that opens blood vessels that are responsible for increasing erections and clitoral engorgement.
Unripe Plantain
When unripe plantain is cooked with its peels it has a lot of added benefits to the consumer, including boosting the sexual drive in both men and women.
Though these foods are known to have a positive impact on sexual and reproductive health, always make sure to exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle, as exercise is one sure way to boost your libido and enhance sexual performance.
