6 side businesses you can start without quitting your full-time job this 2022

If you’re in that category, you can start a side hustle apart without leaving your current job. You have to pick a job that would not take much of your time and also add to your income as soon as possible.

Below are some of the businesses you can start without leaving your full-time job:

Brand influencer

Do you have a large following on social media that is loyal and authentic, are you active on social media with obvious engagements on your page, are you creative and witty, then being a brand influencer might be best for you.

Also known as influencer marketing, it is one hustle that pays really well all over the world. You are paid to create sponsored content for brands who in turn pay you for your services.

One interesting thing about it is stress-free and also has huge returns. All you need to do is to choose a niche of content you are passionate about (beauty, food, fashion, travel, lifestyle, etc) and be as active as possible, preferably post something every day on your social media page.

In no time, you will have brands knocking on your door.

Photography

Everybody with a smartphone can take a picture but as a hustler, you can take it a bit further and make cash from it. If you are very good at taking pictures, learn the skill, and be a professional. Start with doing free shoots for family and friends. You might soon start making money as a photographer if you are passionate about it.

Blogging

Lots of people are still making money from blogging. You can also make cash from this business idea if you push out valuable and interesting content for your audience.

You can centre your content around lifestyle, travel, tourism, fashion, food, health, beauty and entertainment. Your blog will grow fast if you create interesting and engaging content for your audience.

Freelance writing

Not only can you start sourcing freelance writing gigs on the side from sites, once you’ve built up your client base, but it’s also a business you’ll be able to run remotely from anywhere in the world. All you need is a laptop, an internet connection, and a solid list of regular employers.

Social media manager

In this day and age, almost everybody and every business are on social media. If you have an amazing social following and you have created a personal brand for yourself, you can make money by being a social media manager for companies that want to have a heavy social media presence.

Cooking

If you have a passion for cooking, you can also try your hands on this side hustle. Everybody has to eat and you are sure to make a huge profit from it.

One of the fastest ways to get customers is through word of mouth, tell your friends, family, neighbours, church members etc.