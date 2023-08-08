6 tips to overcome a broken heart

If you’ve gone through a heartbreak before you’ll find yourself asking why it hurts, there are many people in this world so why is their absence killing you?

Though no one has an explanation as to why it hurts so much there are things you can do to manage the pain.

Cry your heart out; don’t act like you’re the hardest person in this world, as long as you’re human and have feelings you’re bound to get hurt. Heartbreak is not your mate even Jesus wept. Don’t bottle up so much bitterness within you and be full of hate. Crying is not a sign of weakness it’s a sign that you’re human. You don’t need to cry on your friends if you don’t want to, just find a private space and let it out, trust me it helps a little.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t be alone; when you experience heartbreak the next thing you might be tempted to do is lock yourself indoors and shut everyone out. Don’t do it. It’s a suicide mission, after you’ve cried for a while come out of your room, see the sunset, take a stroll in the neighborhood, hang out with friends, and buy some kebab. It won’t take the pain away immediately but it will ease it up a little.

Shopping is therapeutic; now before you get cuss me out hear me out, you don’t have to buy anything, things are expensive now so I wouldn’t expect you to go out and buy things just because you’re emotionally in pain. But just going on around the mall or mart, looking at the items, like the flowers, the frames, the kitchen utensils, and all the other stuff can calm you down and take your mind off your pain.

Hang out with friends and family; you could go see a movie at the cinema or a drama at the theater or maybe Netflix and chill with your friends or maybe visit a restaurant with your gang. They may tease you or sympathize with you but all the same, you’ll have a good time instead of feeling miserable for yourself.

Talk about your pain; even if it’s with your diary just talk about it, write it down let it out, talk about how you feel, and don’t let anyone make you feel like what happened to you isn’t that painful or isn’t that serious and that you have to get over it quickly, No we’re all different and heal differently. Opening up about it only helps with the healing process, after all a problem shared is a problem half solved. So go ahead and open up if you don’t trust people get a journal and get writing or write it on your phone or anywhere you feel safe.