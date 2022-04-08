7 things you should do in your 20’s

Here are some things you should definitely try out in your 20s.

1) Travel alone: Go on solo-trips. Spend time alone. Solo-trip is something one should experience in their lifetime because spending time alone, away from the distractions of life is therapeutic. While on a solo-trip, you get an opportunity to meet new people. Spending time in solitude will also help you discover yourself.

2) Live alone: One of the things you should do in your twenties is live alone, because that’s the only opportunity you'll probably get to live alone. Living alone will help you get control over who you spend your time with, and experimenting it will give you freedom and independence over your life. Although it looks scary, it can be fun and exciting too.

3) Invest in intentional friendships: It’s important to invest in intentional friendships in your twenties because they can be the most challenging years of your life, so you need people who will always show up for you. People who will always inspire you. People who will be there for you on your good and bad days.

4) Learn to love and accept yourself: In your twenties, you should learn to accept yourself because you can’t love others if you don’t love and accept yourself. Fall in love with yourself and embrace your insecurities.

5) Fall in love: Don’t be afraid to fall in love. Learn to be open and vulnerable to another person. Love can be scary, and so is loneliness.

6) Learn financial education: Learn how money works and also cultivate the habit of saving. Read books on financial education, attend seminars on financial education, and take charge of your finances.