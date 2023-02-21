8 kinds of annoying neighbours and how to handle them

The loudspeaker neighbours

These people can bring out a speaker just to play music at the oddest hours. Even when you are enjoying some of their jams, it can get pretty annoying sometimes. Unfortunately, the best way to handle such neighbours is to use your speaker, headphones or earbuds. They also have a lot of spontaneous, drunk parties.

The fighting couple

Some neighbours make you feel like a third wheel in their marriage because they are always shouting at each other. Arguments are fine, but if you feel like either of them is being violent, you can report the issue to the police.

The gossiper

This nosy neighbour knows everybody's gist and is always more than able to share with anyone who cares to listen, they are so judgmental and the rootcause of all the fights in the compound.

The loud prayer warrior

These people will wake you up as early as possible with their shouting and praying, they are avid listeners of their church morning prayers broadcast.

The bachelor playboy

This man usually brings different women to his house, usually on the weekends. The sad thing is they all feel so special and don’t know he’s seeing multiple women. For this type of neighbour, there is nothing you can do about it because his cheating ways are none of your business.

The loud moaner

Whether married or single, some neighbours don’t know how to keep quiet during intercourse, you would hear from blocks away. These people just don’t care and it’s always weird when you see them the next day. The best thing to do is plug your ears and go about your activities.

The new parents

These people just gave birth to a new baby and sometimes make you feel like a third parent because of the baby's loud cries, even though the baby annoys you so much you still have to act like the baby is so cute.

The borrower