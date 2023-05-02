ADVERTISEMENT
Abeiku Santana leads the African tourism revolution at the Arabian Travel Market 2023

Evans Effah

Aeiku Santana, the Ghanaian broadcaster, tourism consultant, and a brand strategist is among the notable and prominent figures at the Arabian Travel Market 2023, a significant event in the global tourism industry that bring together professionals, enthusiasts, and tourism boards worldwide under the theme "Working Towards Net Zero."

Abeiku Santana at the Arabian Travel Market 2023
As the CEO of Kaya Tours, Abeiku Santana is a vocal advocate for promoting local tourism and cultural richness in Africa. He is renowned for his contribution to the tourism industry through his focus on experiential travel, offering customized itineraries that showcase local culture, food, and lifestyle and foster sustainable tourism practices by collaborating with local communities.

Mr. Santana has been a trailblazer in using digital marketing and social media to promote tourism in Africa, attracting a new generation of travelers seeking unique and authentic experiences. His agency Kaya Tours Management Services has also launched a mobile application that make the booking process more accessible and convenient for travelers.

Abeiku Santana at the Arabian Travel Market 2023
At the Arabian Travel Market 2023, Mr. Abeiku Santana will share his expertise and insights on the challenges and opportunities facing the African tourism industry and advocated for investment and collaboration to promote the continent's tourism potential. By collaborating with international partners and showcasing Africa's unique offerings, Santana is changing the narrative surrounding African tourism, making it attractive and viable for travelers worldwide.

The Arabian Travel Market 2023
The Arabian Travel Market 2023 Pulse Ghana

Abeiku Santana's participation and leadership in this esteemed event highlight the importance of innovation, inspiration, and connection in the tourism industry. His vision for the future of tourism provides a blueprint for success and sustainability, and his presence at the Arabian Travel Market 2023 underscores his commitment to promoting African tourism on a global scale.

