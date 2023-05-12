Accra Mall launches pop-up store for 2022 Fashion Fund Winner, Alfred Anane

Alfred Anane was adjudged the winner of the fourth edition of the Fashion Fund in a keenly contested competition organized by Accra Mall Limited in 2022. His winning package included a one-month pop-up store at Accra Mall, a US$ 3000 cash prize and other souvenirs.

Alfred Anane comes from very humble beginnings and had no help furthering his education to the tertiary level. He grew up understudying his father who owned a tailoring shop. After working as a shop attendant for a while, he decided to take up fashion design in 2018 and started with a ready-to-wear line that he marketed on social media.

“My life has changed ever since winning the Accra Mall Fashion Fund. Personally, I am more confident now and I have business skills I didn’t even know I needed, I am so grateful”, he opined.

The Marketing Manager of Accra Mall Limited, Anthony Asamoah stated: “Accra Mall Fashion Fund is here to stay, we will continue to contribute our quota to developing talented designers to understand the entrepreneurship aspect of fashion. Alfred has grown over the months of training and I know he is going to upgrade his fashion business”

When asked what he had to say to prospective applicants, Alfred urged successful applicants to get ready for a life-changing experience and to pay attention to the training process.