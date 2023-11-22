Afriwocc champions women, youth, and children in climate change endeavors

Afriwocc, the brainchild of the University of Ghana's West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement, is not just a conference but a movement.

It recognizes the disproportionate effects of climate change on women and children and seeks to bridge the gap in their representation within the policies that shape the climate change landscape.

This year, under the distinguished leadership of Samira Bawumia, Afriwocc unfolded its maiden conference in August with a resounding theme, "Amplifying the Voices of Women and Children in Climate Action."

The gathering served as a beacon, drawing attention to the urgency of involving young women in leadership roles to drive impactful change on climate-related issues.

A stellar lineup of attendees graced the conference, reflecting the diversity of voices committed to the cause.

Notable figures such as Nana Esi Idun-Arkhust, Divisional Head of Retail and Business Banking at Fidelity Bank, and Engineer Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, Executive Secretary at the Energy Commission, lent their expertise to the discussions.

The conference also welcomed the active participation of young environmental activists like Ama O. Sarpong, Joshua Amponsem, Patience Alifo from Ghana, Clement Kandodo from Malawi, and Eugene Komboye from Nigeria.

Samira Bawumia, the driving force behind Afriwocc, expressed her vision, stating, "Afriwocc was convened as a platform to discuss the impact of climate change on women, youth, and children in Africa, assess relevant mitigation and adaptation policies and projects, while utilizing indigenous knowledge and innovative ideas.

"We aim to coordinate a network of organizations focused on women and children in the climate change economy in Africa."

Under the overarching theme of "Youth in Climate Action," the conference unfolded in two dynamic sections. Beyond discussions, an exhibition showcased eco-friendly products designed to promote sustainable living.

From natural fertilizers for farms to eco-friendly fuel alternatives, the conference actively encouraged practices that reduce reliance on LPG gas and firewood.

The ripple effect of Afriwocc extends beyond the confines of the conference room.

The leadership envisions empowering its audience with knowledge and inspiration to implement climate solutions, fostering positive change within homes and communities at large.

As the year concludes, Afriwocc stands tall as a beacon of hope, a catalyst for change, and a testament to the transformative power of united voices.