15 beautiful photos from the NOTE Cosmetics launch you need to check out

PHOTOS: NOTE Cosmetics is the new brand in town!

Face beat just got better and of course we owe it all to the arrival of the world's premium make-up label, Note now here in Ghana.

Note was officially launched here in Ghana over the weekend in a private event with a superstar team of leading makeup artists and beauty inflencers.

These make-up artists and influencer's lead the launch, using their skill and expertise to show off the many diverse looks that can be achieved with Note cosmetics.

From their icon nail enamel we love, to their ultra rich color lip pencil that defines the beauty the lips exudes, not forgetting their luminous silk compact blusher for every skin type, we just got severed Ghana! It couldn't get any better for facial lovers.

Whether it's our long-lasting foundation or an effective cleanser, you can have a flawless look with NOTE Cosmetics. How cool? Supper cool fellas.

What are you waiting for? Locate your favourite cosmetic brand NOTE at Osu 5th Lane Street or you could get in touch with them on 0302789969 or 0551606080. Email address is silverqueencosmetics@gmail.com with social media handles on Instagram & Facebook as @notecosmeticsghana.

With Note Make-Up, you sure are going to have all eyes on you. Here are beautiful photos from the launch.

