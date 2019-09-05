Yes, olive oil has awesome skin benefits. It contains many vitamins, including A, D, and K, as well as vitamin E.

Olive oil is also an antioxidant, so it might help prevent or reverse damage from cancer-causing ultraviolet radiation.

Here are 2 simple ways to use olive oil for a flawless face.

Olive oil and lemon juice

Lemon juice unclogs pores and brightens up the complexion. It is also an astringent and an antiseptic.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method

Mix the lemon juice well in the olive oil. Apply this all over the face and massage it in for a minute or two. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse it off with warm water. Do a final rinse with cool water.

Olive oil and honey

This face mask helps to maintain the skin’s elasticity, smoothness, hydration, and natural glow.

Honey is a humectant and also contains antioxidants that rejuvenate the dull skin. Egg yolk contains nutrients that replenish and tighten the skin, and give it a beautiful glow

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon honey

1 egg yolk

Method