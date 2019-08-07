Coconut oil benefits the skin in many ways. Coconut oil is comprised of a unique combination of natural fats, which makes it useful in treating the skin.
These fatty acids include linoleic acid (which is beneficial for acne-prone skin) and up to 50 per cent lauric acid (which is hydrating and antimicrobial).
Coconut oil improves skin barrier function and repair. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, fight the signs of skin ageing, and makes an effective moisturizer.
Try these coconut oil face masks recipe to leave your skin soft, supple and radiant.
- Oatmeal Coconut Facemask for Acne Prone skin
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp. coconut oil
- 3 tbsp. oatmeal
- Warm water
Method:
- Put oatmeal in a bowl and pour in enough warm water to create a paste-like consistency.
- Mix the coconut oil in with the oatmeal and mix well.
- Apply the mixture to your face, and exfoliate your skin by gently rubbing in a circular motion.
- Leave the mixture on for 15 minutes.
- Rinse with cool water and dry your face with a clean towel.
- Baking Soda and Coconut Oil Mask For Blackheads
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp. coconut oil
- 1 tsp. baking soda
Method
- Mix 1 tbsp. coconut oil with 1 tsp. baking soda to form a paste.
- Apply directly to your skin focusing on areas where blackheads are more common - nose, chin etc.
- Rub gently with your fingers in a circular motion for 5-10 minutes.
- Wash the mask off with cold water and pat your face dry with a clean towel.
- Coconut Oil and Turmeric Mask to Lighten Skin
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp. coconut oil
- 1 pinch turmeric
Method:
- In a large bowl, mix coconut oil and turmeric.
- Apply to your clean face and leave on for 15 minutes.
- Rinse your face with cold water.
- Pat your face dry with a clean towel.