Coconut oil benefits the skin in many ways. Coconut oil is comprised of a unique combination of natural fats, which makes it useful in treating the skin.

These fatty acids include linoleic acid (which is beneficial for acne-prone skin) and up to 50 per cent lauric acid (which is hydrating and antimicrobial).

Coconut oil improves skin barrier function and repair. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, fight the signs of skin ageing, and makes an effective moisturizer.

Try these coconut oil face masks recipe to leave your skin soft, supple and radiant.

BusinessInsider

Oatmeal Coconut Facemask for Acne Prone skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. coconut oil 3 tbsp. oatmeal Warm water

Method:

Put oatmeal in a bowl and pour in enough warm water to create a paste-like consistency. Mix the coconut oil in with the oatmeal and mix well. Apply the mixture to your face, and exfoliate your skin by gently rubbing in a circular motion. Leave the mixture on for 15 minutes. Rinse with cool water and dry your face with a clean towel.

READ ALSO: 5 foods that helps your beard to grow faster

Baking Soda and Coconut Oil Mask For Blackheads

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. coconut oil 1 tsp. baking soda

Method

Mix 1 tbsp. coconut oil with 1 tsp. baking soda to form a paste. Apply directly to your skin focusing on areas where blackheads are more common - nose, chin etc. Rub gently with your fingers in a circular motion for 5-10 minutes. Wash the mask off with cold water and pat your face dry with a clean towel.

READ ALSO: 4 simple ways to use orange peel for skin

Coconut Oil and Turmeric Mask to Lighten Skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. coconut oil 1 pinch turmeric

Method: