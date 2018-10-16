3 health benefits of weightlifting

news

Losing weight is among the numerous benefits of hitting the gym regularly.

Did you know that activities such as weightlifting as a tool to improve their mental wellbeing as well as their physical health?

Include weight-training into your workouts just two days a week – say by doing 8-12 reps of 8-10 different exercises each time – you could begin to see these positive changes in your own life.

Lower Your Diabetes Risk

The World Health Organization reports that nearly 350 million people have diabetes worldwide and predicts that by 2030, the disease will be the seventh leading cause of death. Healthy lifestyle such as managing your weight, eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise and abstaining from tobacco and weightlifting play a significant role in reducing your risk.

Better Blood Sugar Control

Whether you have diabetes or risk factors, weightlifting can help regulate blood glucose, according to a study published on the Nature Medicine website in April 2013.

Researchers of the study report that weight training encourages the growth of white muscle, which aids in lowering blood glucose because it uses glucose for energy.

Prevents Back Pain

People who sit in the office long hours often complain about lower back, leading to stiffness and pain. Weightlifting may help strengthen the muscles of your core; those that support your spine to lessen the discomfort and undo some of the damage caused by sitting all day.

Start your day with squatting, step-ups and hip extensions are a few examples you can try at home. Start with just your body weight and then add resistance to increase the challenge.