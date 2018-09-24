Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

3 home remedies for a skin rash


Beauty Tips 3 home remedies for a skin rash

Many rashes are itchy, red, painful, and irritated. Some rashes can also lead to blisters or patches of raw skin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Apple cider vinegar can be used to treat skin rash play

Apple cider vinegar can be used to treat skin rash

Men, women and even infants can be victims of skin rash. Many rashes are itchy, red, painful, and irritated. Some rashes can also lead to blisters or patches of raw skin.

A skin rash could be the outcome of anything ranging from allergies to infections. While some rashes heal by themselves, others require treatment.

Here are some simple home remedies to try if you have a skin rash.

READ ALSO:5 uses of breast milk apart from feeding babies

  • Aloe Vera

Aloe vera for skin rash play

Aloe vera for skin rash
 

Since ancient times, Aloe Vera has been used for a host of medicinal and beauty purposes including getting rid of skin rashes.

Aloe leaves secrete a clear gel that when broken off from the rest of the plant that can be applied topically to treat rashes and soothe skin.

Aloe leaves contain a plethora of antioxidants including, beta-carotene, vitamin C and E that can help improve the skin's natural firmness and keep the skin hydrated.

  • Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can be used to treat skin rash play

Apple cider vinegar can be used to treat skin rash
 

Apple cider vinegar is a household name because it is a common ingredient for most home remedies.

Dilute the vinegar in water and wipe it over the rash with a cotton ball to relieve inflammation, reduce irritation and itching, and encourage healing.

READ ALSO:5 healthy fatty foods to make you slim down fast

  • Coriander

Coriander for skin rash play

Coriander for skin rash
 

Coriander is always present in most spice rubs for fish and chicken and adds a nice bright flavor when making curry dishes.

This kitchen ingredient has soothing, anti-irritant, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that can heal your skin rash. Grind coriander leaves into a paste and add a few drops of lemon juice to it. Apply it on the affected area and wash after half-an-hour. Repeat this procedure once or twice a day for a few days.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: 5 surprising signs you are dehydrated Health Tips 5 surprising signs you are dehydrated
Itchy eyes: 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home Itchy eyes 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home
Beauty Tips: 5 healthy fatty foods to make you slim down fast Beauty Tips 5 healthy fatty foods to make you slim down fast
Beauty Tips: 5 uses of breast milk apart from feeding babies Beauty Tips 5 uses of breast milk apart from feeding babies
Health Tips: 5 causes of frequent urination Health Tips 5 causes of frequent urination
Feet care: This easy home remedy is the solution to cracked feet Feet care This easy home remedy is the solution to cracked feet

Recommended Videos

Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards
Lifestyle & Health: 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure Lifestyle & Health 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure



Top Articles

1 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
3 Health Tips 4 natural ways to tighten your vaginabullet
4 Health Tips 5 surprising signs you are dehydratedbullet
5 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of dark knucklesbullet
6 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
7 Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice water for...bullet
8 Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon waterbullet
9 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on...bullet
10 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get...bullet

Related Articles

Health Tips 5 causes and symptoms of cataract
#PepSensitiveRepairs Pepsodent holds dentist live chat on social media
Wig care Important tips to take care of your wig
Coconut water Here's what happens to your body when you drink coconut water
Solange Knowles 5 eye-catching hairstyles we have seen on Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles
Beauty Tips 4 amazing skin benefits of charcoal soap
Beauty Tips 5 healthy fatty foods to make you slim down fast
Health Tips 5 surprising signs you are dehydrated

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
3 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
4 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
5 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
6 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
7 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
8 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this...bullet
9 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to...bullet
10 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop...bullet

Beauty & Health

Things that are surprisingly edible 8 surprising things you didn't know you could eat
Hair Hairstyle inspirations for your little girl this holiday season (Photos)
Human body parts 6 'useless' body parts you can live without
Green tea
Beauty Tips 5 beauty benefits of drinking green tea
X
Advertisement