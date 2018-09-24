3 home remedies for a skin rash

news

Men, women and even infants can be victims of skin rash. Many rashes are itchy, red, painful, and irritated. Some rashes can also lead to blisters or patches of raw skin.

A skin rash could be the outcome of anything ranging from allergies to infections. While some rashes heal by themselves, others require treatment.

Here are some simple home remedies to try if you have a skin rash.

Aloe Vera

Since ancient times, Aloe Vera has been used for a host of medicinal and beauty purposes including getting rid of skin rashes.

Aloe leaves secrete a clear gel that when broken off from the rest of the plant that can be applied topically to treat rashes and soothe skin.

Aloe leaves contain a plethora of antioxidants including, beta-carotene, vitamin C and E that can help improve the skin's natural firmness and keep the skin hydrated.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a household name because it is a common ingredient for most home remedies.

Dilute the vinegar in water and wipe it over the rash with a cotton ball to relieve inflammation, reduce irritation and itching, and encourage healing.

Coriander

Coriander is always present in most spice rubs for fish and chicken and adds a nice bright flavor when making curry dishes.

This kitchen ingredient has soothing, anti-irritant, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that can heal your skin rash. Grind coriander leaves into a paste and add a few drops of lemon juice to it. Apply it on the affected area and wash after half-an-hour. Repeat this procedure once or twice a day for a few days.