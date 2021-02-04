An armpit lump is a swelling or a bump under your arm. It is caused due to swollen lymph nodes and can be quite painful.

In some cases, these lumps last for a few days and go away on their own, while in a few cases, the lumps increase in size and cause pain.

Certain home remedies can help reduce the symptoms and appearance of armpit lumps. Here’s a list of them below:

Warm water compresses

Hot water compresses work well because the hot temperature helps increase blood circulation and will help in this case to reduce the size of the lump/bump.

Method: Soak a towel in hot water. Wring out the excess water.

Place the towel under armpit for 5 minutes. Repeat this 2 or 3 times daily till lumps disappear.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice contains anti-inflammatory properties that ease swelling as well as rich in vitamin C and a great natural astringent.

Method: Dip a cotton ball in freshly squeezed lemon juice and apply it on the lump/bump.

Leave it on for 20 minutes, then wash off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this 2 or 3 times every day for a week.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is antiseptic as well as an antibiotic that fights infection. It helps dry out the lumps/bumps.

Method: Mix equal parts of unfiltered apple cider vinegar and water together.

Soak a cotton ball in the mix and apply on the inflamed area.

Leave it on for 5 minutes, rinse off with warm water and pat dry.

Repeat this 2 or 3 times daily desired results are gotten.