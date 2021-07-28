3 natural foods to improve vagina health

Naturally a healthy vagina is one with balance PH level (with healthy bacteria meant to keep infections at bay).

It’s important to maintain a hygienic lifestyle as well as take in foods that benefits the body (as well as the vagina).

For a healthy and PH balanced vagina, these foods help a lot:

Garlic

Garlic smells funny but it’s filled with anti-fungal and antimicrobial nutrients that helps keep infections as well as vaginal discharges, itching/burning away from it!

Add garlic to your diets or eat it raw daily if the smell isn’t a turn off.

Lemon

Lemons contain antioxidants that helps both vaginal health by providing a balance of the pH level and healthy vagina needs. Lemon also works to help keep infection at bay.

Drinking lemon water daily/early in the morning helps the body and by extension the vagina.

Yoghurt