3 natural ways to smell divine without using perfumes

From the foods you eat to what you're washing your body with, there are actually a handful of random habits that have a direct impact on your natural musk. Keep reading to see how to always smell your best.

Use essential oils

To smell naturally good, going natural is the answer. Essential oils have been a part of aromatherapy for centuries. While perfumes also derive their notes from nature, choosing an all-natural essential oil can make you smell fresh, moisturize your skin and treat skin problems as well. Ain’t that a good deal? The benefits don’t end here, there are a huge variety of essential oils to choose from.

Method: Add 3-4 drops of them in your tub or bucket and enjoy an invigorating bath. Add 2-3 drops to your favourite body oil or lotion and rub all over your skin. Pour it into a roll-on bottle to carry in your purse for a quick fragrant update.

Watch what you wear

This seems like an old trick but nonetheless, very effective. Deciding your outfit well can also determine how you smell. Wearing breathable fabrics like cotton and linen will ensure that your ‘right out of the shower’ fragrance isn’t lost. Lightweight and natural fabrics are known to not trap in sweat. Therefore, they do not stink as opposed to thick, synthetic and tight-fitting fabrics.

Watch what you eat

Some foods can have an impact on the way you smell, there is no way to get around it.