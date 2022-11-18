3 quick home remedies to get rid of dark gums, teeth

However, spots, changes in colour, as well as pain in the gums can indicate an underlying health problem.

Inadequate hormone production, amalgam tattoo, smoking etc are some of the causes of dark gums.

If you have dark gums and your smile makes you conscious, then it’s time for you to find out a solution for this.

Listed before are some of the remedies that will aid in lightening black gums as well as whitening your teeth:

Aloe vera gel

It is a versatile home remedy that is used for treating a range of skin and hair care problems. Aloe Vera gel is also good for black gums because of its anti-inflammatory and other beneficial properties. To get rid of the black colour, gently massage your gums with aloe vera gel.

Green tea

In addition to its many health advantages, green tea can also help you get rid of your dark gums. Green tea is rich in antioxidants and has potent therapeutic qualities. The natural ingredients present in it have the power to combat a variety of dangerous germs, including those that might cause your gums to turn black.

Clove